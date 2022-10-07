JLG Offers Aftermarket Seatbelt Kit for Telehandlers

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Oct 7, 2022
Updated Oct 11, 2022
JLG seatbelt
This new telehandler retrofit kit includes seatbelt engagement assurance, operator presence functionality, a high-visibility orange seatbelt, and illustrated instructions for installation.
JLG

JLG is now offering its seatbelt engagement and operator presence option for select JLG telehandlers as an aftermarket accessory available through Online Express

This new telehandler retrofit kit includes seatbelt engagement assurance, operator presence functionality, a high-visibility orange seatbelt and illustrated instructions for installation.

The system includes seatbelt engagement assurance and operator presence functionality, as well as a high-visibility orange seatbelt. To make sure your operators are paying attention, the system uses visual and audible alarms. It will also limit machine functions when the operator is not buckled up to enhance safety during telehandler operation.

“Key in/seat belt buckled” is a common safety protocol. Anytime an operator is sitting in a JLG machine with this option, the seatbelt engagement assurance produces a visible and audible alarm that activates whenever an operator is seated but unbuckled.

For example, when the operator is seated with the vehicle ignition key on, alarms will be activated immediately and continuously. The alarms will cease when the operator leaves the seat or turns the vehicle ignition off. The alarms are intended to alert and remind the operator and will not prevent engine startup or hydraulic and drive functions, like seat belt alarms in automobiles.

Operator presence functionality prohibits engine start and hydraulic functions if an operator is not present.

These telehandler features work together to enhance jobsite safety by using both visual and audible alarms, as well as limiting machine functions. 

The seatbelt engagement and operator presence kit can be field installed on JLG 742, 943, 1043, 1055 and 1255 telehandler models.

