Ram's Midsize Electric Pickup Gets 'Overwhelmingly Positive' Feedback

Quimby Mug Bayou Florida Headshot
Tom Quimby
Apr 25, 2023
silver electric Ram REV 1500 pickup truck on trade show display
The electric Ram REV 1500 at the Work Truck Show in Indianapolis this past March.
Tom Quimby

Ram rolled out an electric midsize pickup concept to dealers recently and, according to Ram CEO Mike Koval, the truck was well received.

“I had 6,000 of my best friends in the arenas, and I was looking for the thumbs up or the thumbs down,” Koval told Green Car Reports. “And they would have to tell you, but I think it’s overwhelmingly positive.”

The news follows Ram’s unveiling of its electric REV 1500 in February, which Koval said at the time will offer faster charging, better range and greater towing and payload capacities when the truck rolls out in late 2024.

No truck manufacturers in the U.S. are currently offering a midsize electric truck, though the Rivian R1T is somewhat of a tweener with its size placing it in between a mid- and full-size truck.   

Ram would not be the first OEM to roll out an electric midsize truck. That distinction goes to GM with its electric S-10 followed quickly by the electric Ford Ranger. Both trucks were introduced to fleets in California in the 1990s. Nearly 500 electric S-10s were made for model years 1997 and 1998. Only 60 were granted a reprieve from GM’s crusher because they had been sold and not leased to fleets like the others.

The electric Ranger enjoyed a longer lifespan from model years 1998-2002. Reports indicate that between 1,500 and 1,700 units were made. Most of those trucks were leased to fleets and were eventually rounded up and sent to the crusher. 

Related Stories
female worker places Ford emblem on grille of Ford F-150 Lightning at factory
Pickups
Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Another Price Hike
man's finger touching dial on dashboard camera showing Ford's new Pro Trailer Hitch Assist
Pickups
Push a Button, Hitch Your Trailer – Ford's New AI Feature for Pickups
Ram 1500 Rev electric pickup at base of circular concrete stairs
Pickups
Electric Ram Pickup Debuts: Slow, Steady Rollout Planned
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
The new SVL75-3, Kubota's next generation of its top-selling compact track loader.
Compact Track Loaders
Kubota Launches Next Generation of its Top-Selling CTL, the SVL75-3 (Video)
Aside from its orange color and roll-up door, most everything has changed on the new model, the company says.
Case 321F Wheel Loader with snow pusher attachment
Compact equipment
Case CE Teases Updated Compact Wheel Loaders, Including Electric Model
Hyundai HX48AZ compact excavator
Compact Excavators
Hyundai Rolls Out 3 New HX-A Series Compact Excavators
Cat 24 Motor Grader cleaning a haul road at a mine
Graders/Scrapers
Cat's New 24 and 24M Motor Graders Get "High-Performance Circle"
Volvo CE EC500 excavator in gravel pit
Excavators
Volvo Gives Sneak Peek of Next-Generation 50-Ton EC500 Excavator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All