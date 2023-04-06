Push a Button, Hitch Your Trailer – Ford's New AI Feature for Pickups

Hard Working Trucks Staff (HWT)
Apr 6, 2023
man's finger touching dial on dashboard camera showing Ford's new Pro Trailer Hitch Assist
Ford has introduced industry-first technology that leverages artificial intelligence to help make hitching a truck and trailer as easy as pushing a button.
Ford

Ford introduced industry-first technology this week that leverages artificial intelligence to help make hitching a truck and trailer as easy as pushing a button. 

Pairing a truck and trailer can be tricky and often embarrassing if others are watching and waiting. Whether alone or with a spotter, lining up to hitch a trailer can be a tension-filled ordeal, trying to perfectly position the truck’s hitch ball under the trailer hitch coupler, so the truck and trailer can be physically joined. 

Pro Trailer Hitch Assist helps take the frustration out of hitching up. It works by using the rear camera and corner radars to align the hitch with the trailer coupler while simultaneously controlling the truck’s speed, steering and braking to stop at just the right place.  Pro Trailer Hitch Assist is now available for F-150, F-150 Lightning and the all-new F-Series Super Duty. 

To operate Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, the user pushes and holds a button while monitoring progress visible on the truck’s large center screen display.

Pro Trailer Hitch Assist uses advanced machine learning technology to detect the hitch ball, trailer, and coupler at distances of up to approximately 20 feet.  

As the truck backs up to the trailer, the system figures out the best path to follow.

Computer vision is used to precisely detect both the hitch ball and trailer.

After the driver verifies the coupler is positioned higher than the hitch ball, the truck’s control algorithms steer the truck, lining it up so the hitch ball can be positioned directly under the trailer’s coupler.

The result is less time required to back up to a trailer. Ford reports that it even helps towing experts by reducing time lost to maneuvering mistakes. 

Ford collected a large volume of data to develop Pro Trailer Hitch Assist’s machine learning algorithms to detect a broad variety of trailers of varied sizes and types on different terrain and in various weather conditions.

The system’s ultrasonic reverse parking aid system alerts the driver in case an obstacle is detected during the maneuver.  

And future trailer image data can be used to make the system better over time through Ford Power-Up software updates. 

The Pro-Trailer Hitch Assist technology was developed in-house, by Ford’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems team. Over development, Ford received 60 patents. 

Related Stories
Ram 1500 Rev electric pickup at base of circular concrete stairs
Pickups
Electric Ram Pickup Debuts: Slow, Steady Rollout Planned
concept electric Ram 1500 Revolution pickup truck top view glass roof
Pickups
Electric Ram 1500 Revolution Pickup Slated for 2024
Ford F-150 Lightning charging at Electrify America station
Pickups
Slow Beats Fast – Charging the Ford F-150 Lightning (Review)
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 642f1ce3b437f
The Dirt
Video: Cummins' New Engine Can Run on 4 Different Fuels
On The Dirt, get a closer look at the engine for heavy-duty equipment fueled by hydrogen, natural gas, diesel or biofuels.
Hitachi ZX135US-7H ultrashort tail swing excavator working near a commercial building
Excavators
Hitachi Launches Trio of "Ultra-Short Tail-Swing" Excavators
Sany SY385C excavator digging on dirt hill
Excavators
Sany Unveils 3 New Excavators – Including its Largest Ever
Manitou MTA 642 Telehandler at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023
Telehandlers
Manitou, Gehl Launch New Telehandler Line for North America
Case WX175E SR Wheeled Excavator with a Steelwrist Tiltrotator
Excavators
Case CE Re-Enters Wheeled Excavator Market with the WX175E SR
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All