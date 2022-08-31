Ford Testing F-550 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Utility Truck

Quimby Mug Bayou Florida Headshot
Tom Quimby
Aug 31, 2022
Ford F-550 Super Duty Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck SoCalGas white utility truck in front of building under construction man in hardhat reflective vest walking in front
Southern California Gas partnered with Ford to pilot an F-550 Super Duty Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck.
Southern California Gas

Getting to zero emissions in some applications may require more capability than current all-electric vehicles can provide.

That’s the case for Southern California Gas in Bakersfield, California, which partnered with Ford to pilot an F-550 Super Duty Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck because, after all, utility trucks can frequently hit the road at all hours of the day and end up in some demanding situations with their lift buckets rising to the challenge again and again.

Such demanding duty cycles can require an all-electric truck to stop and retreat to a charger; whereas, a truck equipped with fuel cell technology can provide a steady current of electricity to a vehicle’s powertrain batteries through an electrochemical process that results from combining hydrogen and oxygen.

Ford Pro has taken notice.

"For our wide spectrum of Ford Pro customers, there are application gaps that battery electric vehicles just can't fulfill yet, so we're looking at hydrogen fuel cells to power larger, heavier commercial vehicles while still delivering zero tailpipe emissions,” said Jim Buczkowski, executive director of Ford Research and Advanced Engineering. 

Ford’s collaboration with SoCalGas is part of the U.S. Department of Energy's SuperTruck 3 program, which aims to significantly reduce emissions in medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

"We are honored to work with Ford on their strategy to help reduce emissions," said Neil Navin, vice president of clean energy innovations at SoCalGas. "This project is a critical step toward finding real-world solutions to decarbonize heavy-duty transportation, such as our utility fleet with Ford's H2 Fuel Cell Electric F-550."

SoCalGas reports that the “project represents a unique opportunity to decarbonize large fleets like utilities that require long ranges, fast refueling, onboard power needs, and 24/7 emergency response.”

The demonstration project will also include a temporary hydrogen refueling station at SoCalGas' Bakersfield facility. The truck is expected to deploy in 2025.

SoCalGas' fleet already includes 50 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HFCEVs), making the company among the first utilities in the nation to start transitioning to hydrogen-powered vehicles.

More recently, SoCalGas announced plans to install 1,500 electric vehicle chargers at 67 company facilities by the end of 2024. Currently, a third of SoCalGas' over-the-road fleet operates on clean fuels.

Related Stories
Tesla tractor electric semi silver in front of glass building
Trucks
Elon Musk Says Tesla Electric Semi Deliveries Will Start This Year
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison white parked in woods on trail surrounded by trees
Pickups
Chevy Rolls Out 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison with More Powerful Duramax Diesel
New Western Star 57X parked with sunbeam over top
Trucks
Western Star Debuts New On-Highway Truck, 57X
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Two diesel technicians working on a piece of construction equipment
Big Iron Dealer
Meet Equipment World’s 2022 Big Iron Dealer of the Year Finalists
This year's three finalists have been recognized for excellence in meeting customer needs, employing technology and addressing the parts and service requirements of today’s contractors.
Ford F-550 Super Duty Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck SoCalGas white utility truck in front of building under construction man in hardhat reflective vest walking in front
Trucks
Ford Testing F-550 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Utility Truck
Shantui/HUST DH17C2U autonomous bulldozer
Autonomous
Shantui Claims ‘World’s First’ Autonomous, Unmanned Bulldozer
John Deere G-tier wheel loader dumping at a rock pile.
Compact equipment
John Deere Unveils Economical G-Tier Compact Wheel Loaders
Two workers looking at tablet next to excavator
Regulations
Biden's PLA Rule Stirs Controversy in Construction Industry
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Best Practices for Tire Safety
Here are eight crucial tire practices to increase uptime, keep operators safe and reduce costly, preventable failures
DownloadView All