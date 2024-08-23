Bryan Furnace, host of Equipment World’s weekly video series The Dirt, has clinched the title as the first-ever National Equipment League Champion after scoring the most points in four skills-based challenges operating a variety of construction equipment.

The newly formed entertainment league for heavy equipment operators was founded to showcase the “skills, character and passion of the construction industry through competition,” the group, sponsored by HD Hyundai and Blue Diamond Attachments, says.

The competition took place at HD Hyundai’s Customer Product Center in Carnesville, Georgia, and was broadcast via YouTube.

Individual events can be viewed in the videos below.

Event 1: Mass Excavation Loading Sprint

Competitors used a Hyundai HX480 AL excavator to load a Hyundai HA45 articulated haul truck. Furnace came in second place with a time of 3 minutes 51 seconds.

Event 2: Mini Excavator Sprint

Operators were required to grade a pile of dirt with a Hyundai HD100 dozer, perform a variety of precision skills with a Hyundai HX40A mini excavator and backfill a trench. With a time of 2 minutes 40 seconds, Furnace took the top spot in the second event.

Event 3: Compact Track Loader Match Sticks

Using a Hyundai HT100V compact track loader with a Blue Diamond grapple bucket, competitors raced to stack timbers like a Lincoln Log house. Furnace placed third with a time of 7 minutes 34 seconds.

Event 4 and Championship:

The final event tasked competitors with using a Hyundai HL895A wheel loader to fill a HA45 haul truck. Furnace showed off his full buckets and a top time of 3 minutes 15 seconds.

Additional competitors included Mike Simon (AKA Dirt Perfect), Andrew Camarata, Dave Buchakian and Geoff Dodge. Mr. Digg Ryan Williams served on the broadcast team alongside National Equipment League Commissioner Bill Elverman.

“The first events proved that skilled heavy equipment operation in head-to-head competition is entertaining, educational, and highlights the talents of the workforce in the construction industry,” says Elverman. “As in any professional sporting event, we see that lead changes, scoreboard jockeying and often just a few seconds between competitors create compelling entertainment.”

