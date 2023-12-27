Bryan Furnace's test run of Cat's next-generation 306 CR compact excavator was among the most popular episodes of The Dirt in 2023.

2023 marked a busy year for “The Dirt” weekly videos with host Bryan Furnace.

Bryan brought his experience as a professional operator to test out some of the latest equipment from Cat and Deere.

He also gave us a closer look at Kubota’s most popular compact track loaders and got an inside take on the difference between New Holland and Case construction equipment.

He even put on an exoskeleton designed to make life easier for construction workers using overhead tools and let us know what he liked and didn’t.

Here are Bryan’s top five Dirt videos from 2023, as determined by the most views on Equipment World’s YouTube channel: (You can click on the links for each episode below to watch.)

1. Review: Hilti’s EXO-S Shoulder Exoskeleton for Construction Workers

In this episode, host Bryan Furnace tries out Hilti’s new EXO-S Shoulder Exoskeleton, designed to ease the load on workers operating tools overhead.

2. Test Run: Cat’s 306 CR Compact Excavator is a “Fantastic Little Machine”

Bryan gets some seat time in Caterpillar’s 306 CR compact excavator. Find out why he calls it “a fantastic little machine.”

3. A Closer Look at Kubota’s All-New SVL75-3 Compact Track Loader

Aside from its orange color and rollup door, most everything has changed on the new generation of Kubota’s top-selling compact track loader. To give us a closer look at the all-new SVL75-3, Kubota product manager Jerry Corder is our guest on this episode of The Dirt.

4. What’s the Difference? – New Holland vs. Case Construction Equipment

New Holland is known to many in construction as the “farmers’ brand,” but the company has been rolling out new products in its construction segment, some of which are similar to those from its sister company Case.

So what’s the difference between the two brands’ construction products?

More than you might think.

On this episode of The Dirt, New Holland’s head of construction, Tyler Mills, discusses the differences and similarities between Case and New Holland.

5. Review: Deere’s New 350 P-Tier Excavator is in it for the Long Haul

On this episode, Bryan tests out John Deere’s new 350 P-Tier excavator. Bryan gives his review of the excavator, pointing out several improvements made to increase machine life, make maintenance easier and make the operator more comfortable.

