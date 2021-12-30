A backup camera is always a good idea for cars and commercial vehicles. But multiple cameras – side, rear and interior – are even better. Samsara has developed a new product that connects all these camera feeds to the company’s Connected Operations Cloud. And with the Samsara system, you can use your existing cameras.

When combined with Samsara’s AI Dash Cams, customers gain 360-degree visibility in a single dashboard. This increased visibility combined with cloud connectivity allows managers to access video footage immediately and exonerate drivers from false claims.

Cameras don’t lie

“We can now seamlessly integrate our existing cameras with Samsara’s platform, quickly retrieve video footage through the cloud in minutes, and significantly decrease our volume of backup incidents and associated payouts,” said Sajid Ordagic, safety manager at Rasmussen Group, an Iowa-based heavy construction company.

Trucking companies large and small can face a barrage of insurance claims and lawsuits, everything from backup incidents and sideswipes to major accidents. Without cameras proof of innocence is hard to come by. But, according to Ordagic, his company has seen a 30% reduction in backup incidents since installing Samsara Camera Connectors and expects to save $30,000 by exonerating drivers from false claims.

Coaching drivers

And cameras aren’t just for accident recording, they are also valuable in coaching drivers and improving their habits on the road. This means safety managers can leverage side, rear, and interior footage when coaching drivers, contributing to an enhanced experience because drivers can clearly see how their actions in the cab affect the area around the truck.

Superior Plus Propane, a propane distributor serving 24 states across the U.S. with 2,300 trucks and more than 1,000 drivers, coaches its drivers with the Samsara system. “Having the Camera Connector will allow us to sit in our drivers’ seats and walk in their shoes. It will give us a much clearer picture of their exposure and the hazards they’re facing,” says Ryan Quiggle, director of health and safety.

Without the need to rip out and replace existing camera systems, customers using Camera Connector can also experience efficiency gains when it comes to installation. According to the company, the Samsara Camera Connector system can be installed in as little as 20 minutes, six times as faster than replacing all the old cameras.