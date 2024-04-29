Video: Tunnel Machine Mary Breaks Out of Virginia’s First Bored Road Tunnel

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Apr 29, 2024
screen shot of vdot video of tunnel boring machine mary breaking through wall
Tunnel boring machine Mary breaks through the North Island wall April 17 to complete her 7,900-foot-long tunnel 50 feet under the existing tunnels for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project.
Virginia Department of Transportation

Mary the tunnel boring machine has completed the first half of her mission to build two tunnels for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion, the largest highway project in Virginia history.

Mary broke through the North Island headwall on her yearlong dig of the state’s first bored roadway tunnel and only the third in the U.S. She dug through 7,900 feet of soil while placing concrete segments along the way, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Watch the video of her historic breakthrough at the end of this story.

Her breakthrough ends in a 160-foot-diameter receiving pit that also made history for the state as its largest continuous concrete pour. The pit to hold the 4,700-ton Mary required 31-hours of nonstop pouring of concrete that was hauled in by 584 trucks.

The result is a 9-foot-thick base slab below sea level that is heavy enough to resist buoyancy from the water. The pit is 75 feet deep and contains 1.5 million pounds of rebar.

map of hampton road bridge tunnel expansionA map of the $3.9 billion Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project, scheduled to be completed in August 2027.Virginia Department of TransportationThe overall $3.9 billion expansion project for the I-64 corridor between Hampton and Norfolk includes adding two lanes to I-64 in each direction. Twin two-lane tunnels will add four lanes of traffic. Combined with the existing tunnels, there will be eight lanes of travel across the water.

One new trestle bridge for eastbound traffic out of Hampton to North Island is scheduled to open by May 1. The existing bridge it replaces will be demolished. The new bridge is 6 to 8 feet higher than the old bridge to accommodate sea-level rise and reduce salt spray. A new trestle bridge will also be built to replace the other existing bridge.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed in 2025 but has since been delayed 18 months to August 2027. The design-build team for the project is Hampton Roads Connector Partners, a joint venture with Dragados USA as lead contractor and HDR and Mott MacDonald as lead designers.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Presented by Michelin North America
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Presented by Michelin North America
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution

As for Mary, the next step is to reposition her to head in the opposite direction, which can take about six months. Then she’ll spend the next year digging a new, identical tunnel to the South Island.  

Check out the VDOT video below as Mary breaks through the North Island wall April 17:

Quick Facts About Mary:

  • Height: 46 feet  
  • Weight: 4,700 tons
  • Length: 430 feet
  • Cost: $70 million
  • Launch: April 2023
  • Dig rate: 50 feet a day
  • Dig depth: 50 feet below current tunnels
Related Stories
rendering brightline high speed train on highway
Roadbuilding
Vegas-to-L.A. High-Speed Rail Groundbreaking Held for 218-Mile Line
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates fills a pothole with shovel and wheelbarrow with Modern Hydrogen asphalt
Roadbuilding
Bill Gates Fills a Pothole with Emissions-Free Asphalt
container being removed by crane from dali cargo ship trapped under baltimore key bridge wreckage
Roadbuilding
Baltimore Port Reopening Timeline Set; Divers Battle Murky Waters
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Menzi Muck excavator autonomously building a retaining wall
Autonomous
Autonomous Excavator Builds Stone Retaining Wall (Video)
The 12-ton excavator scanned, picked and placed materials for the 215-foot-long wall. Find out which was faster – a human operator or the machine?
Firstgreen Rockeat electric skid steer hero image
Skid Steer Loaders
Firstgreen Launches New Rockeat Line of Remote-Control Electric Skid Steers
1950 lorain 820 cable shovel loading Euclid 57 truck
Collectors Corner
Scrappy Collector Rescues, Restores Vintage Equipment in YouTube Videos
Maxresdefault 662800a36fd6a
Compact equipment
Video: A Closer Look at Yanmar’s V7 Compact Wheel Loader
deere 333g compact track loader
Market Pulse
Best-Selling Used Construction Equipment of 2023
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The Top Trends in Fleet Management for 2024
The fleet management industry has dealt with significant disruptions recently and will continue to feel the effects throughout 2024. Continue reading to learn more.
DownloadView All