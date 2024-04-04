Prepare to laugh out loud when you watch the NYSDOT's video of its new "snow-removal technology."

The New York State Department of Transportation posted a video of its newest technology – “snow-fighting shoes” – to kick off April Fool’s Day.

We apologize for being three days late for the prank, but we just came across the video on NYSDOT’s Facebook page and thought it only right to spread the chuckles.

“Coming Winter 2024-25!,” says the April 1 post.

“NYSDOT crews will be stepping up their game with the latest in innovation: Snow-Fighting Shoes.

“Our snow & ice teams across the state will be equipped with tiny snow plow blades attached to their shoes, ready to battle the snow from the moment they step outside. Winter won't stand a chance against us!”

Check out the video below:



