Burned L.A. I-10 Freeway Reopens in 8 Days – Way Ahead of Schedule

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Nov 20, 2023
reopened section of I10 freeway Los Angeles after closed due to fire
The I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles reopened November 19 after being closed since a November 11 fire underneath.
Caltrans

The I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles has reopened after being closed since November 11 when it was damaged by an 8-acre fire underneath it at a scrap yard.

The eight-day closure was significantly less time than the three to five weeks originally thought would be needed to repair the highway.

Around-the-clock work enabled traffic to return to the section of freeway, one of the busiest in the U.S., before Monday morning rush hour November 20.

A person of interest is also being sought for the start of the blaze, which has been deemed arson by CalFire. CalFire released a grainy surveillance photo of the suspect over the weekend and is asking for assistance in locating him.

grainy surveillance photo of person of interest in arson of i10 freewaySurveillance photo of person of interest in I-10 Freeway arsonCalFireCity firefighters responded at 12:22 a.m. November 11 to the fire south of downtown underneath the Interstate 10 Freeway in the 1700 block of East 14th Street. Pallets, trailers and vehicles were on fire, and the fire soon spread to another storage yard across the street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire eventually spread over nearly eight acres. (See video at the end of this story of the blaze.)

Most of the fire was extinguished within three hours, and Caltrans engineers began a damage assessment once the area was cleared of any hazards.

The engineers determined the bridge would not have to be demolished and rebuilt, which could have taken up to six months. Instead, repairs were made by crews working 24/7.

On November 19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the section, traveled by 300,000 vehicles a day, would reopen well ahead of schedule.  

The repairs, which include wooden shoring next to damaged concrete pillars beneath the elevated roadway, are temporary. Permanent fixes will occur over the next several months or so.

wooden shoring underneath burned I-10 freeway los angelesCrews erected wooden shoring near damaged concrete pillars as a temporary repair to reopen the I-10 Freeway. Permanent repairs will occur over the next several months beneath the elevated highway.CaltransOn November 15, the Biden-Harris Administration approved California’s request for $3 million in “quick release” emergency funds to offset initial costs of the repair.

According to Caltrans, the westbound I-10 Alameda Street off-ramp remains temporarily closed while repair work continues. The ramp will serve as a staging area for repair operations, which will continue below the elevated roadway, the agency says.

Caltrans attributed the quicker reopening to “around-the-clock efforts of crews and engineers on and off-site, better-than-expected structural testing results, rapid debris removal, and close coordination between state, local and federal government officials.”

Security Paving Co. of Westlake Village and Griffith Co. of Brea are the contractors on the repairs.

Caltrans said the shoring was accomplished by more than 250 people working 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day. Crews also repaired damaged electrical systems, lane striping and signs, and moved K-rail temporary concrete barriers on I-10.

The agency reports that 264,000 cubic feet of hazardous material and debris and more than two dozen burned vehicles were removed from the site.

Caltrans also conducted a wide-ranging “swarm” maintenance operation while the freeway was closed. That included sweeping shoulders, repairing bridge railings and broken concrete, painting over graffiti, cleaning drains and culverts, and removing litter and excess vegetation.

“What began as months has turned into days – before Angelenos hit the road on Monday, we’re opening the 10 back up,” Newsom announced Sunday, November 19. “Thanks to the tireless work of Caltrans and union construction crews and with help from our partners – from the Mayor’s office to the White House – the 10’s expedited repair is proof and a point of pride that here in California, we deliver.”

See below for an LAFD video of the fire:


Related Stories
excavator cleans up fire aftermath under I-10 Freeway in L.A.
Roadbuilding
Burned L.A. I-10 Freeway Expected to Reopen in 3-5 Weeks, Governor Says
charred remains underneath I10 freeway in L.A. after storage yard fire
Roadbuilding
One of Busiest Freeways in U.S. Closes Due to Fire Damage (Video)
Civ Robotics CivDash road striping robot striping asphalt road
Roadbuilding
New CivDash Robot Automates Road Striping, Marking 16 Miles a Day
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Partner Insights
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Top Stories
red blu white 2024 Chevy Silverado pickup trucks lined up mountain background
Pickups
What’s New in 2024 for Chevy's Silverado 1500 Pickup?
The nine-trim lineup boasts max towing of 13,300 pounds, payload of 2,260 pounds and torque of 495 pound-feet.
SY135C Sany excavator in parking lot in front of building
Compact Excavators
Sany Releases Five New Small Excavators with Upgraded Features
Shelby 2023 F-250 Super Baja side view driving in desert
Pickups
“Bad to the Bone!” – Shelby Turns Ford F-250 Super Duty into Super Baja
Maxresdefault 65562649623a2
Wheel Loaders
Video: Up Close with John Deere's Electric 244 X-Tier Compact Wheel Loader
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All