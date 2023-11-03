Reopening 2-Year-Closed I-85 Business in S.C. Hits Delay

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Nov 3, 2023
aerial shot construction on I-85 Business bridge over Buffington Road in Spartanburg
Construction of replacement bridge over Bluffington Road in Spartanburg, S.C., on I-85 Business as seen in SCDOT video screenshot released April 14.
SCDOT

The reopening of a section of I-85 Business in Spartanburg has been delayed until the end of the year, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The $24 million project that began in 2021 to replace three bridges along a section between Spring Street and I-585/Highway 176 was initially scheduled to be completed in July. In February, the SCDOT announced it would reopen in October.

On October 25, SCDOT announced work will continue through this year. The agency said additional paving and guardrail work is needed for improved roadway safety.

I-85 Business is an 8-mile freeway running between I-85 and downtown Spartanburg and was built in the 1950s. The bridges were deemed structurally deficient.

One of the three bridges to be replaced, the Lawson Fork Creek Bridge, was completed and reopened in November 2022.

Work has occurred simultaneously on the two other bridges, over Buffington Road and over Howard Street. Traffic has been detoured around the closed section throughout the project.

Related Stories
aerial view of new Second Avenue Bridge Detroit
Roadbuilding
Unique Tied-Arch Bridge Officially Opens in Detroit (Time-Lapse Video)
completed bridge slide traffic reopened I-95 near exit 17 Westport Connecticut
Roadbuilding
Time-Lapse Video: I-95 Bridge Slide Finished 14 Hours Ahead of Schedule
crew paves driveway in Seattle with asphalt made with Modern Hydrogen captured carbon
Roadbuilding
Wash. Company Captures Carbon from Natural Gas for Building Roads
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Partner Insights
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 6545079554b8a
The Dirt
“A Very Smooth Ride” – Test Run of Deere’s 644 P-Tier Wheel Loader
To get a close-up look at the 644 P-Tier, watch it in action and hear an operator’s views, check out this episode of The Dirt.
Case TL100 compact utility loader dumping dirt
Compact Utility Loaders
Stand-On Mini Loaders: Doing So Much More Than Loading
eS1000 Electric Swing Loader
Construction Equipment
Mecalac Goes Electric with New eS1000 Swing Loader
Gravely Axis 100 with load of stones in bucket
Construction Equipment
Gravely Unveils Gas-Powered, Stand-On Mini Skid Steers for Small Contractors
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All