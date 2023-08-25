Milestone Reached in I-285 Interchange Makeover in Atlanta Area

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Aug 25, 2023
aerial view Looking south on SR 400 at the I-285 SR 400 interchange
Looking south on SR 400 at the I-285/SR 400 interchange in Atlanta.
Georgia DOT

The Georgia Department of Transportation has marked another milestone in its years-long project to rebuild the I-285 and State Route 400 interchange in Atlanta.

Within the past month, eastbound and westbound lanes on I-285 have been reopened after being closed since October 2022 between Ashford Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road.

The reopening followed the demolition and reconstruction of interstate bridges over Glenridge Drive, State Route 400 and Peachtree Dunwoody Road. 

While a lane was closed in each direction, the contractor on the project built inside lanes for the new bridges, shifted traffic and then built the outside lanes to try to reduce traffic disruption.

The goal of the Transform I-285/SR 400 project is to reduce congestion and traffic weaving and increase safety in the metro area.

Construction began in February 2017 on the $800 million project and is expected to be completed this year, with sections being opened as they are completed. North Perimeter Contractors, a subsidiary of Ferrovial Agroman US Corp., is the Georgia DOT’s project developer and construction partner.

In all, the project will improve 4.3 miles of I-285 from west of Roswell Road to east of Ashford Dunwoody Road and 6.2 miles along SR 400 from the Glenridge Connector to north of Spalding Drive. The work includes new flyover ramps, new collector-distributor lanes and other improvements to east-west travel on I-285 and north-south travel on SR 400. More than 420,000 vehicles a day are estimated to travel through the corridor surrounding the interchange. I-285 is 50 years old and the bridges were due for replacement, according to GDOT.


Related Stories
bridge under construction
Roadbuilding
Guidelines Finalized for Buy America Act on Construction Materials
concrete sensors placed under rebar on road project about to be covered by concrete paver
Roadbuilding
Could These Concrete Sensors Help Build Longer-Lasting Highways?
Hqdefault 64dfaa27164ec
Roadbuilding
Video: Rapid Emergency Rebuild of Collapsed I-95 in Philadelphia
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
site of wall and excavation collapse that killed worker in New York City in 2018
Safety & Compliance
Ex-Contractor Banned from Construction After Trench Death
A former construction company owner convicted of criminally negligent homicide will no longer work in construction, under OSHA settlement.
blue 2024 Toyota Tundra towing Toyota Racing trailer on highway
Pickups
Changes Revealed for 2024 Toyota Tundra
HitchDoc Dual Dozer laser grader Cat CTL
Compact equipment attachments
These 19 Skid Steer, CTL Attachments Go Beyond Mere Material Handling
Kimo Clark, Owner, Truth Excavation
Business
"Lahaina Heroes": Maui Contractor Praised for Wildfire Response (Videos)
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All