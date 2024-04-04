HEM Intros SFP1800 Concrete Paver for Wider Thin-Overlay Projects

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 4, 2024
HEM SFP1800 Overlay Paver
HEM

HEM has expanded its lineup of thin and ultra-thin overlay concrete pavers with the new SFP1800.

Designed for bridge deck overlays, patch and repair and whitetopping projects, the SFP1800 has a standard paving width of 10 feet. By adding or removing extension kits, it can adjust to widths up to 18 feet. The pan can also be reduced to an 8-foot width.

It can be used to overlay ultra-high-performance concrete (UHPC), polyester, polymer concrete or synthetic reinforced concrete.

The SFP1800 comes standard with rubber tracks for easy movement around the jobsite. It can also be fitted with steel crawler tracks and a traditional paving package, including a longer pan, internal vibrators, and a larger auger for PCC projects slip-formed up to 8 inches deep or for fill-in or formed paving to deeper depths.

The 18,500-pound paver is powered by a 118-horsepower engine. It comes equipped with a direct-hydraulic drive with proportional controls for speed variability. The maximum speed is 30 feet per minute. Automatic or manual steering is available on both sides of the paver.  

HEM offers a full line of concrete paving equipment, including grade trimmers, placers, placer-spreaders, pavers, and joint sawing equipment.        

Related Stories
Volvo-ABG-Paver paving road
Pavers
Volvo CE Exiting Paver Business, Selling ABG Line to Ammann
Gomaco GP460 concrete slipform paver and placer/spreader
Pavers
GOMACO's New GP460 Combines Ultra-Wide Concrete Paver and Placer/Spreader
Weiler 385C asphalt paver
Pavers
Weiler Rolls Out 2 New Commercial Asphalt Pavers: P385C & P285
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
New Holland Construction W80C LR compact wheel loader
Compact equipment
New Holland Adds 3 New Compact Wheel Loaders to its Lineup
The W60C, W70C and W80C LR get increased comfort, technology and durability and are compatible with more than 250 attachments.
Wacker Neuson WL38 small articulated loader dumping dirt in back of dumper
Compact equipment
What's a Small Articulated Loader and Why are They So Popular?
Hitachi says the ZW310-7 loaders provide operators with an ideal work environment that leads to less operator fatigue and increased productivity.
Wheel Loaders
Hitachi's New ZW310-7 Wheel Loader Hits the Market
Maxresdefault 660ad9490d894
Contractor of the Year
Video: N.Y. Excavation Firm Wins 2024 Contractor of the Year Award
Maxresdefault 660584e28dc70
The Dirt
How American Pavement Specialists Built a Social Media Empire (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Eight crucial tire practices to increase uptime, keep operators safe and reduce costly, preventable failures.
DownloadView All