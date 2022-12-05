Following industry safety practices can prevent deaths and injuries in trenches.

The first half of 2022 was off to a deadly start with 22 fatalities in trenches reported by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, surpassing all of the trench deaths in 2021.

When 1 cubic yard of dirt can weigh as much as 3,000 pounds, or as much as a small pickup truck, and it’s caving in on a worker, it often leads to fatal crushing and suffocation.

There is no time for a worker to react to these sudden collapses. The rescues – which often turn into body recovery missions – are difficult, painstaking and can take hours. Meanwhile, family, friends and coworkers face the heartbreaking frustration of helplessly watching and waiting.

Here’s a guide to preventing that from happening on your jobsites:

Why workers die

The leading reason for OSHA trench violations is failure by the employer to provide adequate cave-in protection.

Other violations include:

Failure to provide a ladder or other proper means of entering and exiting a trench.

Placing spoil too close to a trench where rock and dirt could fall in on employees.

Failure to provide daily inspections of excavations.

Failure by the designated competent person on the jobsite to protect workers from potential cave-in.

Hazards created by water accumulating in a trench.

How not to die

Under OSHA regulations, all trenches and excavations 5 feet or deeper must have some form of cave-in protection. OSHA-approved protection systems follow the "Three S's" and consist of one of the following methods:

Slope or bench trench walls by cutting back the trench wall at an angle inclined away from the excavation.

or bench trench walls by cutting back the trench wall at an angle inclined away from the excavation. Shore trench walls by installing aluminum hydraulic or other types of supports to prevent soil movement.

trench walls by installing aluminum hydraulic or other types of supports to prevent soil movement. Shield trench walls by using trench boxes or other types of supports to prevent soil cave-ins.

Trenches 20 feet or deeper must have protective systems designed by a registered professional engineer.

The National Utility Contractors Association notes that trenches as shallow as 3 to 4 feet deep can also prove fatal, and they should be inspected by a competent person before entering. OSHA requires a jobsite to have a competent person designated to look out for hazards and keep workers safely from them.

Never do this

Along with cave-in protection, OSHA says a trench or excavation should never be entered unless the following conditions are met:

It has some form of cave-in protection.

It has been properly inspected by a competent person.

There is a safe way to enter and exit trenches 4 feet or deeper, such as a ladder with its top at least 3 feet above the trench edge.

Equipment and materials are at least 2 feet away from the edge.

It is free of standing water and atmospheric hazards.

Always do this

NUCA also offers the following safety tips: