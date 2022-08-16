ARA Stays "Bullish" on Continued Growth of Equipment Rentals

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Aug 16, 2022
Construction workers talking with excavator filling truck in background.
Getty Images

With supply-chain challenges continuing to impact manufacturers’ abilities to produce heavy equipment, the equipment rental market continues to see growth.

The American Rental Association’s recently released update of its five-year forecast continues to point toward continued growth for equipment rental revenue in the U.S. in 2022 and beyond.

For 2022, ARA’ projects U.S. equipment rental revenue, including construction and general tool, to grow 11.2% to reach $55.9 billion, consistent with earlier projections this year. Construction equipment rental is expected to lead the way with 12.5% growth this year to a total $41.6 billion, following a 10.2% increase in 2021. 

“Rental revenue continues to experience significant growth, despite some headwinds in 2022,” said Tom Doyle, ARA vice president for program development. “The longer-term forecast, while showing slower growth than this year, remains bullish. It is generally a good time to be in the equipment rental industry.” 

In the next five years, ARA expects overall growth of 6.2% in 2023, 2.5% in 2024, 3.3% in 2025 and 3.7% in 2026 – to total more than $65.1 billion. For construction equipment, the forecast calls for growth to slow to 7% in 2023, 2% in 2024, 3% in 2025 and 3% in 2026. In addition, general tool growth is expected to be 7.4% in 2022 and then remain steady with 5% growth in 2023, 3% in 2024, 5% in 2025 and 5% in 2026.

“In these times of higher uncertainty, it is prudent to closely watch the driving factors to the forecast for changes that will affect build schedules for original equipment manufacturers or demand for rental companies,” Doyle said. “Depending on how long we have high inflation, supply-chain constraints, labor shortages and climbing interest rates, those econometric drivers can have an impact on the rest of 2022 and the outlook for 2023.”


Related Stories
For construction contractors, equipment rental is becoming more the norm due to rising interest rates and material prices.
Market Pulse
Contractors Renting More Equipment as Interest Rates Rise, Supply Tightens
Operator climbing into excavator
Market Pulse
Materials Prices Come Down in July
Construction worker standing next to dozer
Market Pulse
Construction Adds 32,000 Jobs; Openings Near Record High
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
ASV RT-75HD compact track loader dumping dirt from bucket onto dirt pile
Compact Track Loaders
What to Look for When Buying a New Compact Track Loader
Answers to your questions on when to buy a new CTL, what to look for and the latest on the market.
Scott Keogh at the LA Auto Show in 2018 beside VW bus draped in silver cover with VW symbol on screen in background
Pickups
An Electric Pickup from Volkswagen Built in the U.S.?
Hqdefault 622ba415f4230
The Dirt
Doosan's Dozer Debut: Taking a Leap into New Territory (Video)
2023 Chevy Colorado lineup three models parked in desert gray red blue
Pickups
Chevy’s 2023 Colorado Unveiled: New Styling, More Power
2023 Maverick Tremor white in desert mountainous brush terrain
Pickups
Ford Expands 2023 Maverick Line with Off-Road Tremor
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Ways to Reduce Fuel Costs
As one of your biggest expenses, fuel usage should be watched closely. Download this eBook to learn how fleet management solutions can help you monitor key factors that can contribute to wasted fuel.
DownloadView All