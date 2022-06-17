Quick Data: Top-Selling Skid Steers and Sales Trends

Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used skid steer sales trends for the 12-month period of May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022, according to Randall Reilly’s Top Bid auction price guide and EDA equipment financing data.

Bobcat sold the most used skid steers at auction from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022, with Cat narrowly behind them by one unit. Approximately 32.4% of total skid steers sold were Bobcat, followed by Cat (32.0%), Gehl (7.1%), New Holland (6.2%) and Kubota (5.8%).

The top auction price paid for a skid steer during this time was $52,000 for a 2020 Cat 262D3 with 609 hours at a Ritchie Bros. sale in Denver, Colorado on October 6, 2021.

Coming in right behind the 262D3 at $51,000 was a 2018 Kubota SSV75 with 733 hours. The machine was sold on February 21, 2022 at Ritchie Bros' massive six-day auction in Orlando, Florida. A record-breaking 26,000 bidders participated, purchasing 11,200 items for $213 million.

In total, there were 241 skid steers sold at auctions tracked by Top Bid during this time. (This does not include any units that sold for less than $5,000.)

Top Bid; Chart: Equipment World



Financed New and Used Skid Steer Sales

Financed new skid steer sales of 10,561 units for May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022 declined 18% from the previous year, according to Randall Reilly’s EDA equipment finance data.

Financed used-skid-steer sales also fell 19% to 11,078 units sold, down from 13,725 units sold from May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021.

The best-selling new models, in terms of the number of units financed, were the Kubota SSV77 (1,053), the Cat 262D3 (814) and the Kubota SSV65 (656). Of the total new skid steers sold, 24% were Cat, followed by Bobcat (21.5%) and Deere (16.7%).

Bobcat claimed all three spots for the top financed used skid steers with the S650 (445), S185 (289) and S570 (235). Unsurprisingly, Bobcat led the pack for used skid steer sales with a 33.7% market share. Deere came in second, accounting for 15.8% of all units sold, followed by New Holland at 13.7%.

During this time period, there were more buyers of new skid steers in Texas than any other state, with 983 units financed. New-skid-steer buyers were also prevalent in Illinois (768) and Wisconsin (721).

The top states for those financing used skid steers were Minnesota (1,080), Wisconsin (907) and Texas (721).

EDA; Chart: Equipment World EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

Top Bid and EDA are owned by Randall Reilly, parent of Equipment World.