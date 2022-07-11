The new mid-sized L 538 is among the Generation 8 wheel loader lineup Liebherr is bringing to the U.S.

Liebherr is rolling out its next generation of completely redeveloped and redesigned mid-sized wheel loaders to the U.S.

The three models in the Generation 8 lineup – L 526, L 538 and L 546 – feature more power, faster cycle times, new technology, as well as new lift arms for a 20% increase in breakout force over previous models. The company plans to exhibit the L 546 at the Bauma show in Germany in October. Liebherr dealers will begin taking orders for the new loaders in North America in the fall.

Liebherr gave the new lift arms Z-bar linkage, improved hydraulics and stronger structural reinforcements. Lift arms are also longer for dumping over heights, and buckets are larger.

The engines are more powerful with higher torque at lower speeds. The hydraulic components have also been beefed up for increased digging power. The loaders also feature hydrostatic drive for lower fuel consumption, and larger axles than their predecessors.

New technology on the loaders includes optional active personnel detection, which alerts the operator when near obstacles and people behind the machine and then automatically reduces speed to bring the loader to a stop. The system also emits visual and sound warnings and distinguishes between people and objects.

The Skyview 360-degree camera system shows the loader’s surroundings on a separate monitor. There is front space monitoring for visibility when operating large attachments. The loaders also have automatic load weighing with Truck Payload Assist.

Liebherr Other improvements include automatic engine braking in travel drive for less brake wear, and continued tractive force control with limited slip differential to prevent wheels from slipping and to reduce tire wear. An optional hydraulic quick coupler with integrated, automatic third and fourth hydraulic circuit allows for changing attachments from the cab. A year free of LiDAT, Liebherr’s telematics system, comes with the new loaders.

The loaders are powered by Tier 4 Final engines that use diesel particulate filter, diesel oxidation catalyst and selective catalytic reduction for afterteatment. Horsepower ranges from 156 to 185, depending on the model.

The cab features adjustable steering wheel and seat that is vibration-dampened and various storage areas. The hood and windows are designed for increased visibility. Optional joystick steering is integrated into the seat, and the loader can be ordered without a steering wheel.

Liebherr



Quick specs

L 526

Tipping load: 11,090-19,245 lbs.

Bucket capacity: 2.6-7.2 cu. yds.

Operating weight: 29,035-32,650 lbs.

Engine: 156 hp

L 538

Tipping load: 13,710-21,275 lbs.

Bucket capacity: 2.9-8.5 cu. yds.

Operating weight: 32,010-35,385 lbs.

Engine: 173 hp

L 546