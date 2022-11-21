The next-generation wheel excavators including the DX140W-7, DX190W-7, and DX210W-7, feature higher digging forces and fuel efficiency than their -5 predecessors.

Doosan Infracore North America is rolling out its next-generation -7 series wheel excavators as it continues to refresh its -5 series models.

The next-generation wheel excavators, including the DX140W-7, DX190W-7 and DX210W-7, feature higher digging forces and fuel efficiency than their predecessors. They are equipped with smart technology to assist operators with jobsite challenges.

"Each day comes with unexpected challenges, so Doosan excavators must be equipped with machine features that help our customers take on whatever comes their way," says Joel Escalante, senior product specialist. “With our new wheel excavators, customers can achieve powerful digging and more maneuverability, all while reducing fuel consumption. We’ve also enhanced the excavator cab with additional comfort features and now offer an all-around-view monitor camera system for even better visibility of the jobsite.”

The new excavators have a modular design that allows owners to easily configure the machine’s undercarriage to backfill material with the front dozer blade or stabilize the machine when digging. Owners can choose from four independent outriggers or a front dozer blade and independent rear outriggers.

Used often used in highway and street development, building, manufacturing operations, site development and land improvement, Doosan wheel excavators can drive on the shoulder of a road to dig in an adjacent ditch or use a bucket with a hydraulic thumb or tiltrotator to pick up materials and load them into a truck for disposal.

In addition, a tiltrotator working mode and a priority valve enable the use of mulchers, grass cutters and other specialty attachments.

Comfort and technology

The redesigned cabs are built for all-day operator comfort with features to reduce noise and vibration. Standout features include automotive-style heating and air conditioning, an optional suspension seat that heats and cools, and new 8-inch Smart Touch screen displays that are common with the company’s other next-generation machines. The cabs also get more glass for better visibility,

The multilingual Doosan Smart Touch screen, standard on -7 Series excavators, enables operators to monitor machine functions and control machine settings, rearview camera, heating and cooling, radio and Bluetooth wireless technology.

Smart Power Control (SPC) is designed to improve efficiency while maintaining productivity through variable speed control and pump torque control. Each of the four power modes will function with SPC engaged or disengaged.

Operators can adjust power modes while using attachments. The four power modes are power plus, power, standard and economy.

Doosan says power plus mode is designed for severe digging conditions and massive truck loading to moving a lot of material. Power mode is intended for deep trenching and truck loading. For general trench digging or pipe laying, there is standard mode. Doosan says economy mode is ideal for more precise grading.

New operators are directed toward the use of standard load in which the machine is not as fast and demanding. When an operator goes right to power plus, an inexperienced operator ends up being less efficient because he can't keep up with the machine.

The Doosan -7 series can be equipped with a 360-degree all-around-view monitoring (AVM) camera system that displays a full view of the machine’s surroundings. The AVM system pairs with the optional ultrasonic sensors, providing a bird’s eye view of the jobsite and a beeping alarm if the machine gets too close to an obstacle.

The system won’t prevent an operator from hitting obstacles, but the alarms will increase in volume as the rear gets closer to an object. Doosan also added a new fine-swing mode in which the operator can turn off the rotation, or slew, brake to prevent material loss from the bucket, especially when lifting. Fine swing can be engaged and disengaged manually.

For the wheeled excavators, an optional trailer-ready feature allows them to pull a 5- to 10-ton trailer.

The excavators also come standard with the DoosanCONNECT Telematics system, an equipment diagnostic tool that monitors the health, location and productivity of Doosan construction equipment from a mobile app and website.

Quick specs

DX140W-7

Horsepower: 137 hp at 2,000 rpm

Operating weight: 34,760 lbs. (17 tons)

Maximum digging depth: 14 ft. 8 in.

Maximum digging reach (ground): 24 ft. 2 in.

Maximum loading height: 19 ft. 4 in.

DX190W-7

Horsepower: 159.6 hp at 1,900 rpm

Operating weight: 46,187 lbs. (23 tons)

Maximum digging depth: 18 ft. 9 in. (6 m)

Maximum digging reach (ground): 29 ft. 8 in.

Maximum loading height: 22 ft. 2 in.

DX210W-7