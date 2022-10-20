Komatsu Adds iMC 2.0 Machine Control to PC490LCi-11 Excavator

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 20, 2022
Komatsu PC490LCi-11 iMC 2.0 excavator digging a trench
Komatsu

Komatsu has added the second generation of its intelligent Machine Control platform (iMC 2.0) to the PC490LCi-11, making it the largest excavator in the company’s lineup to feature the factory-integrated, semi-automatic operation technology.  

With no bolt-on components, the fully integrated system comes with stroke-sensing hydraulic cylinders, a multiple global navigation satellite system (GNSS) and an inertial measurement unit sensor.

Using 3D design data loaded in the control box, the iMC 2.0-equipped excavator can accurately check its position against the target. Once it hits the target surface, the machine is semi-automatically limited to minimize over- excavation. If the operator turns off auto mode, the machine can be operated with indication-only guidance. Not only do these features boost productivity, they also help novice operators get up to speed quickly, Komatsu says.

New features for iMC 2.0 include an upgraded 10.4-inch iMC monitor, which offers increased memory capacity and processing speed and pinch-to-zoom functionality. A touchscreen icon interface simplifies operation.

The new bucket-angle-hold control helps operators reach finish grade quickly and accurately by automatically holding the bucket angle to the design surface during arm operation, the company says. This enables operators to perform finish grading using only arm input.

Komatsu PC490LCi-11 iMC2.0 excavator loading a truckKomatsuPerformance Features

Well-suited for excavation, trenching, slope work or fine grading, the 50-ton PC490LCi-11 is powered by a 359-horsepower Tier 4 Final Komatsu SAAD125E-7 diesel engine.

The machine is equipped with six working modes: power, economy, lifting, breaker, attachment power and attachment economy. The different modes match engine speed, pump flow and system pressure to the application.

Thick plates of high tensile-strength steel on the booms and arms increase durability. The boom foot, the boom tip and the arm tip are also designed with large cross-sectional areas and large one-piece castings.

The low-vibration, pressurized cabin includes a seat with a reclining backrest, adjustable armrests, automatic climate control and an auxiliary input jack. A rearview monitoring system display has a rearview camera image that is continuously displayed together with the gauges and vehicle information.

To view our test run of the PC490LCi-11 using Komatsu’s original intelligent machine control platform, view this article: Can’t Cut Too Deep: Komatsu unveils PC360, 490LCi semi-auto excavators. We put one to work.

Related Stories
Case E Series excavator screen shot for video
Excavators
Video: Case Unveils New E Series Excavator Lineup
Cat 350 excavator with arm extended toward camera.
Excavators
Cat Lets the New 350 Excavator Out of the Bag
DX225L-7X
Excavators
Doosan Launches Its First "Smart Excavator": the DX225LC-7X
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
orange Doosan DD1100 dozer pushing dirt up hill
Dozers
Modern Dozers: Loaded with Cool Tech, But Don’t Forget the Basics
Check out the latest models on the market and their new technology, along with tips on making the right choice.
Maxresdefault 634db77d402d0
Vintage Equipment
Video: Antique Equipment Comes to Life at HCEA Show
TB335R digging
Compact Excavators
Takeuchi Introduces TB335R Short Tail Excavator
John Deere brush cutter landclearing attachment
Attachments
Slash, Rip, Rake and Grab with These 17 Attachments for Clearing Land
744 P-tier wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Deere Launches P-Tier Line of Large Wheel Loaders
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to a Safe Fleet
Discover new technology that is making life easier for fleet managers and drivers; solutions that automate compliance, streamline maintenance and help create effective safety programs. Get the eBook now.
DownloadView All