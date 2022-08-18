The new Cat 350 excavator can be equipped with large buckets with up to 4.2 cubic yards of capacity.

Caterpillar has unveiled its new 105,100-pound 350 excavators. The company says the new machines offer a powerful digging force and strong swing torque while consuming up to 13 percent less fuel than the Cat 349.

“Caterpillar is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while helping our customers meet their climate-related objectives,” said Brian Abbott, Caterpillar global product manager for large hydraulic excavators. “The 350 is our latest example of delivering on that commitment.”

Powered up

The new 350 can be equipped with buckets with up to 4.2 cubic yards of capacity. The excavtor has has a maximum reach of 39 feet 10 inches at ground level and a max loading height of 24 feet 3 inches. Cat reports maximum digging depth of 26 feet 11 inches.

Powered by a Cat C9.3B engine, the excavator offers three power modes to further reduce fuel consumption. Engine oil and fuel filters are synchronized for service at 1,000 hours, increasing uptime and reducing parts and labor costs. Cat says the hydraulic oil filter offers a 3,000-hour replacement interval, an increase of 50 percent over the previous design.

With a high-ambient temperature capability of 125 degrees Fahrenheit and cold-start function with auto hydraulic warmup feature at 0˚ F, the 350 can work in various climates. An optional cold-start function allows the 350 to operate at -25 degrees F.

Tech in

Overall, the new 350 comes with a host of standard Cat technologies. Cat Payload delivers precise load targets and increased loading efficiency, helping prevent truck over- or under-loading. Data can be reported through a VisionLink connection or by download to a USB drive.

Cat says the optional Cat Stick Steer makes travel and turning easier. For truck loading and trenching, Swing Assist automatically stops excavator swing at operator-defined set points.

With the standard Cat Grade 2D system comes guidance for depth, slope and horizontal distance to grade through the standard touchscreen monitor. Standard Grade Assist automates boom, stick and bucket movements so operators can stay on grade with single lever digging, the company says. That system is readily upgradable to Cat Grade with Advanced 2D or Cat Grade with 3D via a second touchscreen monitor.

All Cat Grade systems are compatible with radios and base stations from top third-party technology suppliers. Operators can store up to four depth and slope offsets to cut to grade without a grade checker.

The 350 also has an auto hydraulic-hammer stop, warning operators after 15 seconds of continuous firing and then shutting off the hammer after 30 seconds to prevent wear and tear. Auto dig boost and auto heavy lift increase bucket penetration and lift capacity by 8%, and Cat Lift Assist helps operators avoid tipping the machine while picking up heavy objects with visual and auditory alerts to indicate if the load is within the machine’s limits.

Caterpillar



Smooth ride

The deluxe cab features large windows for high visibility, an automatic climate control and a heated seat. The left seat console tilts up for easier cab entry and exit.

Standard features include keyless push-button start and touchscreen monitor with jog dial keys for machine control. A Bluetooth key fob is available. An Operator ID passcode allows for engine starting, and Operator ID can save and restore joystick button, response and pattern preferences for individual operators.

Also, Cat’s Product Link collects telematics data and provides operational information to the fleet manager and operator while allowing for remote troubleshooting, flash updating and more.

Quick Specs

Engine: Cat C9.3B

Net power: 413 hp

Operating weight: 105,100 lbs.

Max. digging depth: 26 feet 11 inches

Max. reach at ground line: 39 feet 10 inches

Max loading height: 24 feet 3 inches