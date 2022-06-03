Quick Data: How Have Dozer Sales and Auction Prices Fared Since 2020?

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 3, 2022
Cat D7 dozer with ripper attachment
Caterpillar maintained its place at the top of the market for new and used financed dozer sales from April 2021 to March 2022.
Caterpillar

When looking at the year-over-year April-March time period, the number of financed new dozers increased by 28%, according to Randall Reilly’s EDA equipment financing data.

Financed used-dozer sales increased 6% during the same comparative time period.

In terms of the number of units financed, the Cat D3 LGP was the top new model, and the Cat D6N LGP was the top used model. The Deere 650K was the top non-Cat model for both new and used models financed.

Of the total new dozers sold, 47% were Cat, followed by Deere (25%) and Komatsu (25%). Cat also held 47% of used dozer sales, while Deere, at 28%, pulled ahead of Komatsu's 13% of sales. 

top new used dozers april 21 - march 2022 from EDA*In terms of units sold April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022. Source: EDA. Data is continually updated.Equipment World

During this time period, there were more buyers of both new and used dozers in Texas than any other state, with 854 new units financed and 1,542 used machines financed. New-dozer buyers were also prevalent in Florida (426) and Georgia (350).

In addition to Texas, the top states for those financing used dozers were Oklahoma (702) and Arkansas (597). 

Financed New Used Dozer Sales 2012-2021By number of units financed.Equipment World; Data: EDA

Looking at the 10-year trendline for number of units financed, the new-dozer market saw a slight dip in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The market not only recovered in 2021 but gained significant ground, moving from 4,123 units financed to 5,291.

On the used side, the recovery was not as strong, with 10,101 financed units, down from its peak in 2014 of 10,916.

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. There is 40- to 50-day reporting lag from the states. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

Dozer Auction Prices: April 2021 – March 2022

Looking at the top 20 dozers sold for the 12-month period of April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 in terms of auction price, Cat once again dominated the market. (See chart below.)

Top 20 Dozer Auction Sales - April 2021 - March 2022 - Top Bid*Note: Hours missing on one Cat D8T.Equipment World; Data: Top BidAll 20 of the top models, as reported by the Top Bid auction price guide, were Cat.

Three 2018 Cat D8Ts with 670 to 1,450 hours topped the list, selling for $485,000 to $620,000.

In looking at the top 20 non-Cat dozer models sold, auction prices start at $257,500, and the models tend to have more hours – an average of 2,888, compared with the 1,039-hour average of the top Cat models. (See chart below.)

Top 20 Non-Cat Dozer Auction Sales - April 2021 - March 2022 - Top Bid*Note: Hours missing on 2 Komatsu D155AX-8 and 1 Komatsu D61PX-24Equipment World; Data: Top Bid

While Deere had the highest-selling model on the second chart – a 2018 950K with 5,196 hours that sold for $257,500 – Komatsu made the most appearances, ranging from a 2020 D65EXI-18 that sold for $250,000, to a 2017 D155AX-8 that sold for $141,000.

In total, 319 dozers were sold at auctions tracked by Top Bid during this time, with an average price of $151,981.

Top Bid and EDA are owned by Randall Reilly, parent of Equipment World.

