Toro has released two new demolition attachments for its Dingo line, including this floor scraper designed for floor removing jobs.

Toro has added two demolition specific attachments to its Dingo line of compact utility loaders, including its electric eDingo, as it continues to expand the versatility of the stand-on machines, also known as mini skid steers.

At the 2022 World of Concrete in Las Vegas, the company unveiled a new floor scraper attachment for removing floors with its eDingo and the Vacuworx PS 1 portable vacuum lifting system for concrete removal projects for use with the Dingo line.

Toro marketing manager Jay Thaker says both attachments complement the e-Dingo and its potential indoor uses.

“One of the advantages of this is taking that Swiss Army knife approach to indoor applications for contractors,” Thaker says.

The floor scraper allows scraping of floors for any kind of flooring removal and prep jobs. “It's kind of like a razor blade for flooring,” he says.

The attachment is ideal for removing vinyl, quarry, ceramic tile, carpet squares, paint, glue, asphalt and more.

With a floating blade holder, the blades remain level even when the e-Dingo is traversing uneven ground. A rotating blade holder helps reduce the need to sharpen the blade as it can simply be rotated 180 degrees when the top side begins to dull.

Also, the three-position arrangement allows the e-Dingo to remove material closer to a wall, and the four suitcase weights increase productivity by adding downforce and power for the attachment.

In terms of ease of use, Thaker says the e-Dingo and its related attachments reflect Toro’s core concepts of use. Changing the blades is quick and easy using the built-in quick-attach mounting plate. Different types and sizes of blades are available for varying stages of any job.

“The floor scraper attachment was designed with contractors at the heart,” Thaker says.

Vacuum lifting system touts 1,700 lb. capacity

Toro says the PS 1 is powered by a 12-volt rechargeable battery, and depending on the application, operators can expect a run time up to eight hours between charges. The vacuum lifting system is engineered to lift a variety of hard-to-transport materials including concrete, marble, granite, thick plastic materials and most types of metal.

It can be used to both remove and place materials and for the entire Dingo line, including the eDingo.

“We’re very pleased to be partnering with Vacuworx to give Toro Dingo users even more options when it comes to getting the job done safely and efficiently,” Thaker said

With dimensions of 14.25 inches high, 6.5 inches tall and 11.5 inches wide, maneuverability appears simple, regardless of the restrictions of the jobsite. Toro says the unit weighs only 25 pounds and includes an 8-foot standard vacuum hose and a standard pad. Available size options for the pad are 8 by 12 inches, 12 by 16 inches, and 16 by 16 inches.

“We truly believe that bringing together two outstanding pieces of equipment like the Toro e-Dingo and the Vacuworx PS 1 Series is an ideal match,” said Randy Hayes, vice president of business development at Vacuworx. “The driver behind this partnership was all about getting the job done in a quick, safe and easy way, and this equipment combination will do just that.”

All the versatility in one machine

“The advantage of this is not just the attachments themselves, but it's the attachments plus the e-Dingo,” Thakar says. “These new attachments meet the needs of the application and brings additional versatility to the Toro Dingo product line.

"Once you create the mess, what are you going to do with it? You can use the same product to move all that stuff out. You get all that versatility in just one machine. That's why we're so proud about this type of combination, that we're now offering demolition-specific attachments along with cleanup all on one platform.”