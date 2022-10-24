Kubota is launching a new compact excavator for the U.S. market, the KX030-4, to replace the KX71-3S.

The new 24-horsepower excavator has been released in Europe and in Canada and is scheduled to hit U.S. dealerships next summer, the company announced recently at its Kubota Connect event for its dealers. (To see the new excavator in action, check out the video at the end of this story.)

One of the first things operators will notice about the new KX030-4 is its larger cab and touchscreen.

“We've increased the door width,” said John Baird, construction business development manager. “That way it's easier for customers to get in and out. And we've also increased the length of our floor pan.”

A toolbox has been added underneath the door for storing such things as a grease gun. The boom and light get guards to prevent rock and other debris damage.

Equipment World “We've taken some of our features from bigger excavators, and we’ve brought them down to our smaller machines,” Baird says.

An example of that is a blade float function that enables the dozer blade to follow the contours of the ground, which comes in handy when back-dragging a ditch or trench. To activate, the operator pushes the dozer blade lever all the way down until it locks into float position.

On the boom, Kubota added a diverter valve for easier switching of attachments. Flipping the switch prevents having to change hydraulic lines for a different attachment.

Kubota also added a return-to-tank function for one-way flow attachments such as hydraulic hammers. That enables hydraulic oil to return back to the oil tank instead of going through the valve block. That better cools the oil and extends valve life, he says. Hydraulic flow is 13 gallons per minute.

Equipment World One of Baird’s favorite features is auto-downshift. “It’s super easy, super convenient. You don't even have to think about it,” he says. “It'll make you become a little bit more efficient.”

The auto-downshift kicks in when the excavator is running at high speed and turns, or the dozer blade hits a spot where the tracks need more traction. It recognizes that more pressure is being put on the drive motor. “When it senses that, it will automatically downshift,” Baird says. “That way you're not lugging down the engine.” It drops to low speed, increases torque to provide the extra power needed for the task, and then returns to high mode when the extra torque is no longer needed.

Equipment World The KX030-4 will be available in cab and canopy models. It is 4 feet 1 inches wide, has a max breakout force of 6,924 pounds and dig depth of 9 feet 9 inches. The cab model weighs about 7,000 pounds. Tail swing is 17.7 inches.

To watch the new KX030-4 in action, check out the video below of the excavator in a game at Kubota Connect:







