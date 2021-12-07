Aftermarket Grade Control Now Available for Cat Mini Excavators

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 7, 2021
Cat mini excavator with grade control cutting a slope
Caterpillar now offers Cat® Grade technologies as an aftermarket option to owners of Cat next generation mini hydraulic excavators in the 6- to 10-ton class range.
Caterpillar

Contractors can now equip their 6- to 10-ton Cat mini excavators with Cat Grade with Advanced 2D or Cat Grade with 3D. The aftermarket option available through Cat and Sitech dealers is quick to install and integrates into the Cat next-generation electronics infrastructure.

“Now we’ve got all the benefits of Cat grade control and autos, making our machines easier, simpler and more efficient to use,” says Greg Worley, Cat product expert. “Move it once. Move it right.”

The system automates machine functions to help operators of all experience levels improve grade accuracy and consistency. Automatics allow for simple, single joystick control over the stick and bucket to maintain grade and avoid overcutting and undercutting.

“Just be aware that boom swing is not supported,” says Worley. “As far as everything else, like on a fixed and large excavator, it is supported.”

System options:

  • Cat Grade with Advanced 2D uses onboard processors and fast-response sensors to deliver real-time bucket tip and elevation guidance on the touchscreen monitor. This technology gives operators the ability to create and work to basic site designs, while grade design edits can be made from the operator’s seat. Field installation of the technology includes the hardware, sensors and dedicated monitor for grade plan creation, editing and viewing.
  • Cat Grade with 3D uses GPS and GLONASS systems to pinpoint the excavator’s exact location, allowing multiple machines to grade to complex jobsite designs. The monitor shows bucket position throughout the full range of the digging motion, while height and depth audio alerts indicate when desired grade has been reached to protect from overcutting or undercutting.

Both systems require a separate 10-inch high-resolution touchscreen monitor.  The monitor allows operators to view, create and work site designs inside the cab.

Beyond the hardware and sensors, including monitor, required for Grade with Advanced 2D, installation of Grade with 3D also requires GNSS receivers and antennas. 

Related Stories
Caterpillar 304 and 305 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavators
Compact Excavators
Cat Boosts Power, Speed on New 304, 305 CR Compact Excavators
LiuGong 9027F Zero Tail Swing Compact Excavator
Compact Excavators
LiuGong Rolls Out Two F-Series Excavators – and One Has Zero Tail Swing
Bobcat E35 compact excavator scooping up dirt on a jobsite
Compact Excavators
Going Where Big Machines Can't – Bobcat's New E32, E35 Compact Excavators
Mecalac 6MCR crawler skid-excavator
Compact Excavators
Compact Excavators: Buy Now or Hang On?
Top Stories
Kenworth T680E electric truck
Trucks
Is Construction Ready for Electric Heavy Trucks?
Experts answer this question, outline the latest electric and diesel models, and detail the new technology for heavy hauling.
Doosan DD100 dozer sneak peek
Equipment
A Dozer from Doosan?: Here’s the Sneak Peek (Video)
Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle prototype at a construction site
Equipment
Honda's Self-Driving Vehicle Could One Day Handle the Hauling on Your Jobsite
the dirt episode 48 buying vs leasing text over a cat wheel loader
The Dirt
Video: Should You Lease or Purchase Your Equipment? | The Dirt #48
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2022 Fleet Technology Trends Report
This report shows that fleets leverage technology to combat the driver shortage, decrease fuel costs, address safety concerns, and improve customer service. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All