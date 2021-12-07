Caterpillar now offers Cat® Grade technologies as an aftermarket option to owners of Cat next generation mini hydraulic excavators in the 6- to 10-ton class range.

Contractors can now equip their 6- to 10-ton Cat mini excavators with Cat Grade with Advanced 2D or Cat Grade with 3D. The aftermarket option available through Cat and Sitech dealers is quick to install and integrates into the Cat next-generation electronics infrastructure.

“Now we’ve got all the benefits of Cat grade control and autos, making our machines easier, simpler and more efficient to use,” says Greg Worley, Cat product expert. “Move it once. Move it right.”

The system automates machine functions to help operators of all experience levels improve grade accuracy and consistency. Automatics allow for simple, single joystick control over the stick and bucket to maintain grade and avoid overcutting and undercutting.

“Just be aware that boom swing is not supported,” says Worley. “As far as everything else, like on a fixed and large excavator, it is supported.”

System options:

Cat Grade with Advanced 2D uses onboard processors and fast-response sensors to deliver real-time bucket tip and elevation guidance on the touchscreen monitor. This technology gives operators the ability to create and work to basic site designs, while grade design edits can be made from the operator’s seat. Field installation of the technology includes the hardware, sensors and dedicated monitor for grade plan creation, editing and viewing.

Cat Grade with 3D uses GPS and GLONASS systems to pinpoint the excavator’s exact location, allowing multiple machines to grade to complex jobsite designs. The monitor shows bucket position throughout the full range of the digging motion, while height and depth audio alerts indicate when desired grade has been reached to protect from overcutting or undercutting.

Both systems require a separate 10-inch high-resolution touchscreen monitor. The monitor allows operators to view, create and work site designs inside the cab.

Beyond the hardware and sensors, including monitor, required for Grade with Advanced 2D, installation of Grade with 3D also requires GNSS receivers and antennas.