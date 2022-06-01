A Year-Round Worker: Wacker Neuson's WL28 Articulated Loader

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 1, 2022
Wacker Neuson WL28 articulated wheel loader carrying concrete blocks
The WL28 is offered in four editions that cater to general construction and landscape applications and winter/snow removal markets.
Wacker Neuson

Designed for general construction, landscaping and snow removal markets, Wacker Neuson’s new WL28 articulated wheel loader will stay busy year round.

The loaders are ideal for working on sites in residential areas and clearing snow in crowded parking lots, because of their minimized tail swing, tight turning radius and improved visibility. The WL28 has a 0.5-cubic-yard bucket and a maximum dump height of 67 inches.

The loader, which is available in four models, is powered by a 45- or 54-horsepower Tier 4 Final/European Stage V Yanmar diesel engine. The electronic regulated drive system provides improved pushing power, speeds up to 18.6 miles per hour and an electronic parking brake that includes a hill-hold function.

The revamped cab features increased operator space, improved ergonomics with intuitive controls, air-conditioning (depending on edition) and LED driving and work lights for enhanced visibility and safety.

The WL28 comes standard with an auto/eco mode. An optional attachment mode prioritizes power to the front auxiliary attachment providing consistent hydraulic flow and power, an important feature for snow removal attachments such as snow blowers.

The winter packages have rear hydraulics and narrow tires for snow removal on sidewalks. 

Quick spec

  • Operating Weight: 7,275 pounds
  • Engine: 45 hp or 54 hp Tier 4 Final Yanmar Diesel
  • Bucket Capacity: 0.5 cubic yards
  • Maximum Dump Height: 66.98 inches
  • Tipping load with bucket - machine straight: 5,820 pounds
  • Tipping load with bucket - machine at angle: 4,894 pounds
  • Tipping load with pallet fork - machine straight: 4,718 pounds    
  • Tipping load with pallet fork - machine at angle: 3,968 pounds
