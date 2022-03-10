Power & Precision: Yanmar Unveils 4 New Compact Wheel Loaders

Tom Jackson
Mar 10, 2022
Yanmar V12 Compact Wheel Loader
The biggest in the lineup, the Yanmar V12 offers a Deutz engine and a bucket with 2.35 cubic yards of capacity.
Yanmar

With operating weights ranging from 8,422 pounds to 15,432 pounds, Yanmar’s V-series compact wheel loaders offer capabilities for a variety of applications while maintaining a small footprint, comfortable cab and ease of operation.

The lineup includes the V4-7, V8, V10 and V12. They tackle everything from agriculture to construction, snow removal and rock quarries.  Bucket capacities run from 0.65 to 2.35 cubic yards, and lift capacities of 7,451 to 15,962 pound-force. Travel speeds clock in from 11.8 to 22 mph.

The V4-7, V8 and V10 are equipped with electronically controlled Yanmar diesel engines, which balance power with minimized fuel consumption, the company says. The V12 features a Deutz diesel engine.

Hydraulics = performance

Hydraulic quick couplers allow for fast and easy attachment changes. Operational efficiency is further enhanced by parallel kinematics on the V8, V10 and V12. This allows operators to lift loads precisely without the need for constant readjustment of the load angle, according to Yanmar.

The V4-7 is the most compact loader in the line and has a Z-bar boom configuration for higher breakout forces. It also has an auto-leveler mode for applications when it is beneficial to maintain a consistent bucket level. When heavy lifting isn’t required, the V4-7 offers eco mode, which reduces the motor speed and fuel costs. 

Cab comforts

The Yanmar compact wheel loader cabs offer high visibility, a suspension seat and full climate control. All models feature two doors for entry from either side and increased ventilation. An oscillating rear axle is designed for smooth off-road operation and transmits traction force to uneven ground. This also keeps the bucket level in operation and reduces operator fatigue.

The V8, V10 and V12 come standard with enclosed cabs designed to reduce operator fatigue. Cabs are rubber-mounted for a smoother ride and feature a comfortable seat with lumbar support, cushioning and an extra high backrest. The V4-7 is available in both open- and closed-cab configurations.

A central lubrication system is an option for the V8, V10 and V12. This provides constant lubrication while the machine is running.

Maintenance kits provide common maintenance and wear part replacement items in one place. These are available for all compact wheel loaders in the line. The loaders feature convenient access to service items for increased uptime, the company says.

Related Stories
Takeuchi TL6R
Compact Track Loaders
Takeuchi Buying S.C. Kobelco Plant Where Layoffs Occurred Last Year
CX15 EV studio shot
Compact Excavators
Case Teases 2023 Launch of Electric Compact Excavator CX15 EV
Takeuchi TB20e electric compact excavator parked in front of a United Rentals store.
Compact Excavators
Takeuchi's New TB20e Electric Excavator Makes its Debut at United Rentals
Doosan Portable Power light compaction products studio image.
Compact equipment
Doosan Portable Power Unveils Its First Trench Roller at World of Concrete
Top Stories
Engineer looking at an engine design on a computer screen.
Business
Untangling the Supply-Chain Crisis: What are Manufacturers Doing?
Average lead times for new construction equipment have tripled since 2019, and that trend is likely to get worse.
Hitachi excavators in an empty warehouse construction site
Business
Deere, Cat, Other Construction OEMs Halt Business in Russia
Kobelco SK210LC-11 20-Ton Excavator
Excavators
Packing More Digging Power: Kobelco's New 20-Ton Excavator
contractor sentenced in trench death
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Sentenced to Jail after Trench Death – A First in State’s History
These revamped machines are the first excavator models to launch as part of John Deere’s new Performance Tiering naming strategy.
Excavators
Deere Releases First Excavators with New Naming: 350 P-Tier, 380 P-Tier
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Essential Preventive Maintenance Tips for Farm Equipment
You know the feeling: You’ve got planting or harvesting to do, and one of your machines has decided this is the day it wants a break. Download to read more!
DownloadView All