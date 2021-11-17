More Power, Reach, Control: New Toro Dingo TX 1300 Mini Skid Steer

Tom Jackson
Nov 17, 2021
The Toro Dingo TX 1300 helps crews lift heavier loads higher.
Not much bigger, but with lots more capacity, the Toro Dingo TX 1300 expands the possibilities for landscape crews, tree specialists and contractors who need to take heavier loads higher up.
Toro

When the Toro Dingo line of compact utility loaders was first introduced, it was about the smallest machine anyone could have imagined. But that didn’t stop contractors from enthusiastically embracing the machine and the concept. (These machines are also called mini skid steers and utility track loaders.)

The latest version of the machine, the 1,300-pound-rated-operating-capacity Dingo TX 1300 was unveiled at the American Rental Association show in October and brings more power, reach and control to the popular platform. "This is designed for contractors who need increased power and reach," says Jay Thaker, marketing manager, Toro.

The TX 1300 features what the company calls its Intelliscope loader arm with SmartLoad technology, giving the operator an additional 26 inches of reach. With a hinge-pin height of 109 inches, the telescoping loader arm allows material to be lifted over the side of a Dumpster or truck, giving you the same kind of versatility you would get from a skid steer or compact track loader.

Toro integrated the hydraulics and loader arm functions into one thumb-operated controller for easier, more natural operation. One hand can be used to operate the loader arm and auxiliary attachments, while the other hand operates the Toro traction controls.

"We understand that everyone needs a bit more punch, so we equipped this with a 37-horsepower Yanmar diesel with 3,000 rpms," Thaker says. The pressure-relieving quick-coupler system makes connecting attachments simple and quick, and a larger operator platform increases operator comfort.

With a wheelbase of 39 inches and overall length with bucket of 103 inches, the TX 1300 maintains the small footprint the Dingo line is known for. But it also offers bigger capabilities than previous models, with a tip capacity of 3,714 pounds and a weight of 3,858 pounds.

The Dingo TX 1300 will be available starting this winter.

Related Stories
Bobcat E35 compact excavator scooping up dirt on a jobsite
Compact Excavators
Going Where Big Machines Can't – Bobcat's New E32, E35 Compact Excavators
The Wacker Neuson DW30 goes where larger loaders can't.
Compact equipment
This Front Dumper Can Zip Around Tight Spaces with Heavy Payloads
Case TV620B Compact Track Loader
Compact equipment
Case Unleashes Industry’s Largest Compact Track Loader, the TV620B
JCB 409 compact wheel loader
Compact equipment
Compact Wheel Loaders: Weaknesses Addressed, Strengths Made Stronger
Top Stories
The Toro Dingo TX 1300 helps crews lift heavier loads higher.
Compact equipment
More Power, Reach, Control: New Toro Dingo TX 1300 Mini Skid Steer
The new Toro Dingo stand-on compact utility loader with telescopic arm delivers increased power and reach.
HitchDoc Dual Dozer laser grader Cat CTL
Compact equipment attachments
These 14 Skid Steer, CTL Attachments Go Beyond Mere Material Handling
Cat 972 Next Generation medium wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Cat Next Gen Medium Wheel Loaders Pack a Technology Punch
deere construction and ag equipment
Companies
Third Time the Charm? UAW Members to Vote on New Deere Proposal
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selling PMs: How to Attract New Customers
Fullbay’s new ebook shows you what data to gather and how to present potential PM services to your customers.
DownloadView All