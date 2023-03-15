"World’s Best Equipment Operator": Cat Names Global Challenge Winner

Staff Report (EQW)
Mar 15, 2023
Patrick Doheny of Australia winner of Caterpillar Global Operator Challenge
The winner of Cat's Global Operator Challenge Patrick Doheny of Australia accepts the trophy from Mike Rowe of the "Dirty Jobs" TV series. Looking on are, from left, Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby; Tony Fassino, Caterpillar Construction Group president; and Jason Hurdis, Caterpillar global marketing professional.
Caterpillar

The world’s best equipment operator has been selected out of nine finalists who competed this week at ConExpo in the Caterpillar’s Global Operator Challenge.

And the winner is Patrick Doheny of Australia. Doheny achieved the overall total best time in three challenges: wheel loader, backhoe and excavator.

Matt Ferris, a senior superintendent at Kincaid Civil Construction in San Tan Valley, Arizona, came in second place, followed by Łukasz Mokrzyński of Poland who came in third place.

Caterpillar also named winners of each individual competition:

  • Doheny won the wheel loader challenge.
  • John Scheideck, owner and CEO of Scheideck Construction Inc. in Bastrop, Texas, won the backhoe challenge.
  • Mokrzyński won the excavator challenge.

The Americas team of Ferris, Scheideck and Fernando Do Nascimento of Brazil won the team competition against Europe and Asia Pacific.

The other finalists were: Pontus Ericksson, Sweden; Sebastian Behr, Germany (third-place finisher in 2020), Masato Imai, Japan; and Nick Thompson, Australia.

To advance to the final round of competition, the finalists executed a range of tasks using a variety of Cat equipment technology. Competitions have included digging trenches to targeted depths, hitting target material loads and hauling or maneuvering the equipment through a variety of obstacles.

The finals were held March 14 at Cat’s booth at ConExpo, where competitors completed a day of challenges. At the end of the day, the awards were presented by Mike Rowe, host of the Discovery Channel series “Dirty Jobs.”

As this year’s winner, Doheny will receive an all-expense-paid trip for two to one Caterpillar location worldwide.  

To watch a video of the finals, click here.


Cat 262D3 skid steer dumps gravel over pipe in trench beside house
Skid Steer Loaders
A Guide to Skid Steers: New, Improved Models & Tips on Buying
Case's new Utility Plus backhoe loader at the ARA Show in Orlando, Florida, in February.
Backhoe Loaders
Return of the "Construction King": Case's New Backhoes Carry Iconic Name
Komatsu XT445L-5 Tracked Harvester picking up log in clearcut area
Equipment
Komatsu's New XT-5 Tracked Harvesters Take Trees in Dense Woods
