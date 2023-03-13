Komatsu has launched two new tracked harvesters in its XT-5 lineup – the XT445L-5 and XT430-5 – for taking trees in dense, rough terrain.

The 331-horsepower harvesters are multitasking machines, able to travel, cut, remove limbs and swing timber at the same time, the company says. That’s due to separate hydraulic lines for tracks, boom, arm and saw heads.

You can also cut trees close to the machine, thanks to a short tail swing and set-back boom. That, along with increased swing torque, comes in handy in dense forests and when clear-cutting, according to the company.

Komatsu says it gave the harvesters a boost in lifting power, horsepower and torque while reducing fuel consumption over their predecessors.

The XT-5s can also work in two modes, of short reach with a large head for larger trees or long reach with a compact head for grabbing trees farther away. The XT445L-5 is also designed for stability when working on slopes. It has a four-way leveling system for the front, rear and sides, and the fuel tank has been placed in a way to lower the machine’s center of gravity, the company says.

Komatsu also improved the cabs with more space and visibility to the tracks. They also come with heating, cooling and defrost. Operators can set the controls to their preferences for joystick, boom, stick, tool tilt, swing, cab leveling. Maintenance access has been made easier with engine gull-wing and side swing-out doors.

The hydraulic tank has been redesigned to require 55% less hydraulic oil. “Pumps are equipped with hydro-nucleation to help prevent pump cavitation and are 17% larger to help extend component life by operating 500 rpms slower,” Komatsu says.

Komatsu

Quick specs