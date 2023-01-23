Brokk to Display its Smallest Demolition Robot at ConExpo 2023

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 23, 2023
Brokk 70 electric demolition robot
Brokk

Brokk will showcase its smallest electric demolition robot, the Brokk 70, at booth C20349 located in the ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 Central Hall.

(You can see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2023 on our show preview page by clicking here.)

The Brokk 70 is 35 inches tall and 23.5 inches wide, allowing it to squeeze through narrow doorways and into tight spaces for interior demolition jobs. At 1,235 pounds, it can be transported by a standard passenger elevator.

The demolition robot comes with Brokk’s BHB 105 hydraulic breaker, which produces 159 joules of hitting power. The three-part arm can reach up to 10.5 feet vertically and 8.8 feet horizontally.

The Brokk 70 can also be paired with concrete crushers, drum cutters, grapples, scoop buckets and other attachments. Optional features include water spray to suppress dust and air cooling for hot environments.

Brokk also incorporated its SmartConcept system, which consists of three features: Smart Power, SmartDesign and SmartRemote. When using the unit with generators or unreliable power sources, SmartPower can sense when the power supply is poor or faulty and compensate before damage to components occurs. SmartDesign allows for ease of maintenance, thanks to 70 percent fewer cables, rugged components and easily accessible grease points and hydraulic hoses. An ergonomic remote control — the SmartRemote — incorporates adjustable straps, intuitive controls and professional-grade radio technology with nearly 1,000 feet of wireless working range, the company says.

Related Stories
Toro eDingo 500 compact utility loader grapple picking up floor rubble
Compact Utility Loaders
Toro Unveils Next-Generation eDingo 500 Compact Utility Loader (Video)
Edward Song, new global sales head of Hyundai Doosan Infracore in Korea, and new Doosan Infracore North America CEO Chris Jeong reveal 'Develon' – the company's new brand name
Equipment
Doosan Changes Its Brand Name – It Will Now Be Known as "Develon"
on railroad tracks Mecalac 136MRail
Excavators
Mecalac On Track with New Rail Excavator, the 136MRail
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
JCB Hydrogen Engine
Hydrogen fuel cell
JCB Unveils New Hydrogen Combustion Engine for its Equipment
The new engine replaces diesel fuel with hydrogen gas and is currently on a prototype backhoe and telehandler.
Case wheel loader dumping bucket into truck
Workforce
CNH Strike Ends after 9 Months with 60-40 Split Union Vote
Maxresdefault 63caad0b15a24
The Dirt
Deere’s P-Tier Excavators: What are They and Why the New Name?
Toro eDingo 500 compact utility loader grapple picking up floor rubble
Compact Utility Loaders
Toro Unveils Next-Generation eDingo 500 Compact Utility Loader (Video)
Edward Song, new global sales head of Hyundai Doosan Infracore in Korea, and new Doosan Infracore North America CEO Chris Jeong reveal 'Develon' – the company's new brand name
Equipment
Doosan Changes Its Brand Name – It Will Now Be Known as "Develon"
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All