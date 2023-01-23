Brokk to Display its Smallest Demolition Robot at ConExpo 2023

Brokk will showcase its smallest electric demolition robot, the Brokk 70, at booth C20349 located in the ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 Central Hall.

(You can see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2023 on our show preview page by clicking here.)

The Brokk 70 is 35 inches tall and 23.5 inches wide, allowing it to squeeze through narrow doorways and into tight spaces for interior demolition jobs. At 1,235 pounds, it can be transported by a standard passenger elevator.

The demolition robot comes with Brokk’s BHB 105 hydraulic breaker, which produces 159 joules of hitting power. The three-part arm can reach up to 10.5 feet vertically and 8.8 feet horizontally.

The Brokk 70 can also be paired with concrete crushers, drum cutters, grapples, scoop buckets and other attachments. Optional features include water spray to suppress dust and air cooling for hot environments.

Brokk also incorporated its SmartConcept system, which consists of three features: Smart Power, SmartDesign and SmartRemote. When using the unit with generators or unreliable power sources, SmartPower can sense when the power supply is poor or faulty and compensate before damage to components occurs. SmartDesign allows for ease of maintenance, thanks to 70 percent fewer cables, rugged components and easily accessible grease points and hydraulic hoses. An ergonomic remote control — the SmartRemote — incorporates adjustable straps, intuitive controls and professional-grade radio technology with nearly 1,000 feet of wireless working range, the company says.