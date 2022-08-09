Mecalac will unveil its new electric eS1000 swing loader at Bauma along with an electric excavator and electric site dumper.

Mecalac plans to unveil a full set of medium-sized electric equipment for the urban construction site at Bauma 2022.

The new equipment trio consists of the 11-ton e12 excavator, the 1.3-cubic-yard es1000 swing loader and the 6-ton eD6 site dumper. Mecalac will also roll out its new battery-charging system called M-Power at the show October 24-28 in Munich, Germany.

Mecalac designed the products to provide a zero-emission, low-noise solution for the urban construction site.

“With these complementary products, all earthmoving operations (digging, loading and transporting) can now be carried out with emission-free machines on a scale never before achieved,” Mecalac says.

Mecalac The company said it sought to go beyond the compact size in developing electric equipment to meet a need for medium-sized machines on urban jobsites. It also worked to extend the runtime of the battery-powered equipment.

Mecalac says it has achieved a “technological breakthrough” in the machines’ hydraulics and their auxiliary systems, such as heating and air conditioning, to “drastically reduce energy consumption” without hindering performance or runtime. It adds that it has “configured the human machine interface so that it acts in an optimal way.”

The backbone of the equipment is Mecalac’s M-Power, which provides a mobile, high-powered charger with 300 kWh of storage capacity. The company says it replaces traditional diesel generators and can be used anywhere.

Mecalac says, all combined, the trio of equipment can save an average of 64 tons of carbon-dioxide a year on an urban jobsite when compared to equivalent diesel equipment. They also reduce noise and can be operated indoors.

More details on the company’s e-range of equipment will be released at Bauma, the company says.