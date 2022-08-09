Mecalac to Unveil Medium-Size Electric Excavator, Loader, Dumper at Bauma

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Aug 9, 2022
Mecalac eS1000 electric swing loader light gray graphic
Mecalac will unveil its new electric eS1000 swing loader at Bauma along with an electric excavator and electric site dumper.
Mecalac

Mecalac plans to unveil a full set of medium-sized electric equipment for the urban construction site at Bauma 2022.

The new equipment trio consists of the 11-ton e12 excavator, the 1.3-cubic-yard es1000 swing loader and the 6-ton eD6 site dumper. Mecalac will also roll out its new battery-charging system called M-Power at the show October 24-28 in Munich, Germany.

Mecalac designed the products to provide a zero-emission, low-noise solution for the urban construction site.

“With these complementary products, all earthmoving operations (digging, loading and transporting) can now be carried out with emission-free machines on a scale never before achieved,” Mecalac says.

Mecalac eD6 electric site dumper light gray graphicMecalac teases to electric eD6 site dumper ahead of Bauma unveiling.MecalacThe company said it sought to go beyond the compact size in developing electric equipment to meet a need for medium-sized machines on urban jobsites. It also worked to extend the runtime of the battery-powered equipment.

Mecalac says it has achieved a “technological breakthrough” in the machines’ hydraulics and their auxiliary systems, such as heating and air conditioning, to “drastically reduce energy consumption” without hindering performance or runtime. It adds that it has “configured the human machine interface so that it acts in an optimal way.”

The backbone of the equipment is Mecalac’s M-Power, which provides a mobile, high-powered charger with 300 kWh of storage capacity. The company says it replaces traditional diesel generators and can be used anywhere.

Mecalac says, all combined, the trio of equipment can save an average of 64 tons of carbon-dioxide a year on an urban jobsite when compared to equivalent diesel equipment. They also reduce noise and can be operated indoors.

More details on the company’s e-range of equipment will be released at Bauma, the company says.

Mecalac graphic of four pirces of electric equipment for zero emission urban jobsite e12 excavator eD6 site dumper eS1000 swing loader M-Power mobile charging stationMecalac 

Related Stories
Doosan DX225LC-7 digging in a pile of dirt
Excavators
Doosan Launches Its First "Smart Excavator": the DX225LC-7X
2-in-1 grading and loading machine text over image of Case Minotaur
Compact equipment
The Minotaur Arrives! Case's Unique DL550 Dozer-Loader Hits the Market (Video)
Two workers review points where the Smart Construction retrofit comes into play on a Komatsu excavator.
Excavators
Komatsu Unveils Smart RetroFit Kits for Excavator 3D Control
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
engcon tiltrotator hyundai excavator smoothing dirt show exhibit
Attachments
Are You Ready for a Tiltrotator? Here’s What’s on the Market
They twist and turn to improve excavator performance, increasing production and precision.
Doosan DX225LC-7 digging in a pile of dirt
Excavators
Doosan Launches Its First "Smart Excavator": the DX225LC-7X
2-in-1 grading and loading machine text over image of Case Minotaur
Compact equipment
The Minotaur Arrives! Case's Unique DL550 Dozer-Loader Hits the Market (Video)
2023 GMC Sierra AT4X AEV
Pickups
GMC Rolls Out its Strongest Off-Road Truck – the 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV
front end loader emptying hurricane debris
Business
How Contractors Can Get Disaster Cleanup Work During 2022 Hurricane Season
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Ways to Reduce Fuel Costs
As one of your biggest expenses, fuel usage should be watched closely. Download this eBook to learn how fleet management solutions can help you monitor key factors that can contribute to wasted fuel.
DownloadView All