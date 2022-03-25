Using the latest upfit kits from Stellar Industries, maintenance technicians can now turn a Transit van or Sprinter van into a service vehicle for working on light equipment.

The service van upfit, which recently debuted at NTEA Work Truck Week 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides an easier, more affordable way to service light-duty equipment, the company says.

The upfit options add an air supply, service system and storage for tools and parts to the rear of the vehicle. The aluminum lube skid comes with three, 30-gallon fresh oil tanks with 50-inch reels, a 60-gallon salvage oil tank and accompanying 25-foot air reel, a 50-foot air reel and a filter drain drawer.

A heavy-duty toolbox and workbench provides operators with ample space to work from the convenience of their van, Stellar says. The 56-inch-wide, 20-inch-deep station is designed with a steel cabinet, aluminum T-handle drawers and a butcher-block top.

“Stellar is known for providing standard-setting products. This is certainly true of our mobile service solutions, and we’re excited to offer products for service van upfits for customers looking for light-duty solutions,” says Tim Worman, senior product manager at Stellar.

“The upfit options will feature the popular, heavy-duty toolbox system with a workbench top so technicians can easily work in the van.”

Founded in 1990 in Garner, Iowa, Stellar Industries is an employee-owned and operated manufacturer of mechanic trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, roll-off cable hoists, trailers, and service truck and van accessories.

