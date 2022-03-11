Fleets of trucks are loaded with new Hitachi orange equipment and en route to the manufacturer’s growing dealer network.

As of March 1, Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas officially began leading the Hitachi brand’s construction and mining equipment sales and service support efforts in North America and Latin America.

The Japanese-based company says this is a historic moment for HCMA as it kicks off a new chapter in the region. Hitachi ended its joint-venture manufacturing and marketing agreement with John Deere on February 28.

During a commemoration celebration for employees at the HCMA headquarters in Newnan, Georgia, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer Yasushi Ochiai said this expansion in North America and Latin America will be one of the most important for the company in the 70 years that it has been developing, producing, selling and servicing construction and mining machinery.

“It has been the dream of many years for HCM to explore its own business in the region, not only with wheel loaders but also with other products, services and solutions. Expansion of business in the Americas will give further momentum to the development and production of new machinery, and the promotion of sales and services. The Hitachi Construction Machinery Group will become a true global player,” said Ochiai.

“While Hitachi equipment has been used on construction sites and mines throughout the region, moving forward, dealers and customers will experience Hitachi the same way the rest of the world does with a direct relationship,” added HCMA CEO Alan Quinn. "We are preparing to launch new machines and technologies while focusing on having a more direct relationship with our customers and dealers. We will do whatever it takes to be the best supplier our customers and dealers work with.”

Simon Wilson, vice president at HCMA, said contractors can expect to see numerous equipment launches from the brand in the coming months. “This is just the beginning of the advances the market can expect from Hitachi,” said Wilson. “Over the next year, HCMA will be introducing many new models that incorporate the latest in hydraulic systems and innovative ‘uptime’ and IoT services, as well as increase the capabilities of Hitachi ConSite, with an initiative to add more telematics and predictive analytics to our equipment lines.”

To support dealers and customers, HCMA is expanding its corporate headquarters with the addition of a 400,000-square-foot parts distribution center and more personnel.

“North America and Latin America represent the largest construction markets in the world, and we are ready to turn the region Hitachi orange with the industry’s best equipment,” said Quinn.