Automotive-inspired Signature Editions of John Deere’s line of UTVs will be arriving in dealerships beginning in April.

The XUV835R Signature Edition Gator UTV and the XUV865R Signature Edition Gator UTV are the premium models for John Deere enthusiasts.

“At John Deere, ‘Signature Edition’ means top of the line with the best features and upgrades,” said Maureen McCormack, Go-to-Market manager, Gator Utility Vehicles. “That’s exactly what you’ll get with Signature Edition Gator Utility Vehicles – leather seats, touchscreen infotainment system, high-end audio, rear-facing camera – it’s the best of the best in UVs.”

John Deere updated its Gator utility vehicle line in 2021 to include an instrument cluster on the dashboard that provides more information at a glance, including gear position, fuel level, differential lock, and on some models, an rpm readout and service interval indicator.

As with all models, the Signature Editions include a climate-controlled cab, an integrated park position and improved shift pattern for easier operation and a more automotive-like feel, Deere says.

Other standard features include an electronic four-wheel-drive engagement, activating at the flip of a switch and providing power in tough conditions and more control when going downhill.

Signature standard

Changes are apparent upon opening the cab door, as the traditional yellow seats of John Deere Gators are removed in favor of a leather three-person bench seat that the company says is durable, comfortable and easier to clean.

John DeereIf you’re getting in a hard day’s work, you might as well do it in style. An embroidered John Deere logo adds to the distinctive style of the Signature Edition vehicles, and there is even a leather-wrapped grab handle, with eye-catching stitching and a foam base layer to give it a soft feel.

Signature Edition vehicles also include badges on the dash and tailgate to designate their exclusivity. The tailgate’s Gator badge is also upgraded to complement the Signature Edition badge and ensure everyone knows that this isn’t your average John Deere Gator.

Another upgraded feature to the new models is the 6.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with automotive-grade smartphone integration. Like your car or tractor, this allows for connections to Apple or Android phones for hands-free calls, texts or playing music.

The audio system offers Bluetooth wireless connectivity, AM/FM, and SiriusXM satellite radio with a water-resistant, seven-speaker sound system, professionally tuned by Harman Audio.

Working in style

Luxury comfort is a great benefit, but the goal is to get the job done. John Deere says its Signature Edition Gator UTVs do just that.

When jobs start early or run late, the Signature Edition vehicles include factory-installed LED driving lights mounted to the front of the cab roof. The LED lights have a driving-focused beam pattern to illuminate directly in front of the vehicle. John Deere

As with all the Gator models, the Signature Edition Gator UTVs are made to work, and a wrap-around Bumper Pro Brush Guard helps you easily push gates without fear of damage. In addition, the bumper guard features a middle mesh screen to protect the grille from dirt and debris. The back of the vehicle is further protected by rear fender flares to keep mud and debris off the vehicle and fender guards and bumpers to protect the cargo box.

John DeereIn the cab, a rear-facing camera displays an image on screen with the push of a button to provide better visibility while attaching a trailer or spreading materials like seed or salt. It is also an added benefit when maneuvering in tight spaces.

Behind you is a rear-sliding window, to provide some needed cross-ventilation or access to the cargo box without leaving the cab.

Speaking of cargo, the Signature Edition gets the deluxe cargo box, with spray-in liner, brake lights and taillights. It consists of a 15 percent glass-filled polypropylene composite material that eliminates rust and dents and reduces noise. With 16 integrated tie-down points, it is 45 inches long, 52 inches wide and has a 1,000-pound weight capacity. Also, the Signature Editions have a standard 2-inch hitch receiver with a 2,000-pound towing capacity.

The XU835R, will start at $35,849, and the XU865R starts at $37,099.