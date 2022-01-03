Product Roundup: Check Machine Health Remotely with Bobcat's Machine IQ app

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 3, 2022
Operator running breaker attachment on a Bobcat skid steer.
Bobcat machine and fleet information can now be accessed by operators through two options: the existing Bobcat Owner Portal and from the new Bobcat Machine IQ mobile platform.
Bobcat

Bobcat has a new way for owners and fleet managers to stay connected to their machines – and it’s conveniently located in their pocket. The Bobcat Machine IQ Wireless Communication mobile app provides instant access to equipment maintenance, security and performance information on any mobile device.

“Operators need quick, seamless access to their machine’s telematics no matter where the job takes them, and our Bobcat Machine IQ packages are designed to put all that information at their fingertips,” says Wendi Majerus, digital business product manager, Doosan Bobcat North America. “Now, our customers can access this data through the Machine IQ mobile app, an easy-to-use, intuitive option to help better manage their equipment and maintenance needs on the go.”

The Machine IQ Basics package is free for the first three years from the original equipment purchase date. It includes basic telematics, custom asset naming and maintenance interval tracking.

The upgraded Machine Health IQ and Security subscription offers all the features of the Basics package, plus maintenance reminder email alerts, fault code notifications and troubleshooting, geofence creation and breach notification, curfew creation and breach notification, machine utilization reporting and in-portal notification management.

The app, which is available for both iOS and Android, is free for Bobcat customers and uses the same login information as the Bobcat Owner Portal. 

Engineer using Trimble SX Series Scanning Total StationsTrimble 4D Control adds support for the Trimble SX Series scanning total station and Trimble access software.Trimble

Trimble 4D Control expands sensor integration 

Enhancements to Trimble’s geospatial monitoring software, Trimble® 4D Control version 6.3, provide increased accuracy; simplified sensor data collection, reporting and alarms; and make it possible to seamlessly move from semi-automated to fully automated monitoring on a project.

T4D v6.3 adds new capabilities for the software to work in combination with the Trimble SX Series Scanning Total Stations’ advanced imaging and measurement capabilities. This version also supports vibration and weather station sensors and streamlines the workflow between the Trimble Access Monitoring Module in the field with the new T4D Access Edition used in the office.

“By integrating T4D with the Trimble SX Series Scanning Total Stations and Trimble Access Monitoring Module, we are providing customers access to a wider Trimble solution set for monitoring applications,” says Boris Skopljak, business area director of Monitoring and Tunneling, Trimble Geospatial. “We are also continuing to expand support for additional sensors such as Syscom’s vibration sensor and Vaisala’s weather station. This enables our customers to leverage an even more comprehensive, turnkey solution.”

These integrations are useful for monitoring changing site and environmental conditions, geotechnical information and slope stability analysis.

Service technician diagnosing scissor lift issue with mobile app.Users can use the DaVinciGO app to calibrate and configure their DaVinci scissor lift, adjusting inputs, outputs, and parameters in real-time.JLG

Diagnose, troubleshoot JLG DaVinci scissor lifts in real time 

JLG DaVinci AE1932 scissor lift owners can now save themselves a trip to the field to run machine diagnostics. The new DaVinciGO app allows users to diagnose and troubleshoot issues in real time, from any location, through a smartphone or tablet.

The app comes standard on JLG DaVinci lifts and eliminates the need for a separate analyzer or specialized tools to run machine diagnostics.

“The DaVinciGO app allows service personnel, such as a field technician, to perform operations, such as software updates, configuration, calibration, and more, via any connected device,” says Randi McClure, marketing manager, JLG. “Utilizing the latest digital technology, this app will reduce diagnostic time by giving users the ability to quickly identify and address machine issues.”

Using their smart devices like a “modem,” users can use the app to connect the machine directly to their JLG service center. Service center staff can view current machine information in real time, send over-the-air software updates and see machine settings without the need of a computer.

The JLG DaVinciGO app is free to download and install via the App Store or Google Play.

Related Stories
JCB tallest telehandler rotating 512-83R
Equipment
A Split, a Merger, Infrastructure, New Machines: Our Top 10 Stories of 2021
ASV RT-40 Compact Track Loader parked outside.
Compact Track Loaders
ASV debuts RT-40, its first CTL with a Yanmar engine
Cat D11XE electric drive dozer
Equipment
Dozers, Excavators, Compact Machines ... Top 25 Equipment Stories for 2021
Case Construction Equipment SV217E single-drum vibratory roller at a jobsite.
Equipment
Case debuts two new rollers with torque control and efficient compaction
Top Stories
Contractor of the Year finalists participate in roundtable discussion
Contractor of the Year
Equipment World Announces 2022 Contractor of the Year Finalists
These 12 contractors display the highest standards of business acumen, equipment management, safety and community involvement.
Hqdefault 61ccecac6006d
The Dirt
Video: How Will the Construction Industry Fare in 2022? | The Dirt #52
JCB tallest telehandler rotating 512-83R
Equipment
A Split, a Merger, Infrastructure, New Machines: Our Top 10 Stories of 2021
Host of Equipment World The Dirt Bryan Furnace
The Dirt
An Operator’s Observations: Top 5 Video Episodes of The Dirt for 2021
Caterpillar 1956 D6 dozer movie set
Collectors Corner
Preserving the Past: Top 5 Antique Equipment Stories of 2021
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2022 Fleet Technology Trends Report
This report shows that fleets leverage technology to combat the driver shortage, decrease fuel costs, address safety concerns, and improve customer service. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All