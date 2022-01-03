Bobcat machine and fleet information can now be accessed by operators through two options: the existing Bobcat Owner Portal and from the new Bobcat Machine IQ mobile platform.

Bobcat has a new way for owners and fleet managers to stay connected to their machines – and it’s conveniently located in their pocket. The Bobcat Machine IQ Wireless Communication mobile app provides instant access to equipment maintenance, security and performance information on any mobile device.

“Operators need quick, seamless access to their machine’s telematics no matter where the job takes them, and our Bobcat Machine IQ packages are designed to put all that information at their fingertips,” says Wendi Majerus, digital business product manager, Doosan Bobcat North America. “Now, our customers can access this data through the Machine IQ mobile app, an easy-to-use, intuitive option to help better manage their equipment and maintenance needs on the go.”

The Machine IQ Basics package is free for the first three years from the original equipment purchase date. It includes basic telematics, custom asset naming and maintenance interval tracking.

The upgraded Machine Health IQ and Security subscription offers all the features of the Basics package, plus maintenance reminder email alerts, fault code notifications and troubleshooting, geofence creation and breach notification, curfew creation and breach notification, machine utilization reporting and in-portal notification management.

The app, which is available for both iOS and Android, is free for Bobcat customers and uses the same login information as the Bobcat Owner Portal.

Trimble

Trimble 4D Control expands sensor integration

Enhancements to Trimble’s geospatial monitoring software, Trimble® 4D Control version 6.3, provide increased accuracy; simplified sensor data collection, reporting and alarms; and make it possible to seamlessly move from semi-automated to fully automated monitoring on a project.

T4D v6.3 adds new capabilities for the software to work in combination with the Trimble SX Series Scanning Total Stations’ advanced imaging and measurement capabilities. This version also supports vibration and weather station sensors and streamlines the workflow between the Trimble Access Monitoring Module in the field with the new T4D Access Edition used in the office.

“By integrating T4D with the Trimble SX Series Scanning Total Stations and Trimble Access Monitoring Module, we are providing customers access to a wider Trimble solution set for monitoring applications,” says Boris Skopljak, business area director of Monitoring and Tunneling, Trimble Geospatial. “We are also continuing to expand support for additional sensors such as Syscom’s vibration sensor and Vaisala’s weather station. This enables our customers to leverage an even more comprehensive, turnkey solution.”

These integrations are useful for monitoring changing site and environmental conditions, geotechnical information and slope stability analysis.

JLG

Diagnose, troubleshoot JLG DaVinci scissor lifts in real time

JLG DaVinci AE1932 scissor lift owners can now save themselves a trip to the field to run machine diagnostics. The new DaVinciGO app allows users to diagnose and troubleshoot issues in real time, from any location, through a smartphone or tablet.

The app comes standard on JLG DaVinci lifts and eliminates the need for a separate analyzer or specialized tools to run machine diagnostics.

“The DaVinciGO app allows service personnel, such as a field technician, to perform operations, such as software updates, configuration, calibration, and more, via any connected device,” says Randi McClure, marketing manager, JLG. “Utilizing the latest digital technology, this app will reduce diagnostic time by giving users the ability to quickly identify and address machine issues.”

Using their smart devices like a “modem,” users can use the app to connect the machine directly to their JLG service center. Service center staff can view current machine information in real time, send over-the-air software updates and see machine settings without the need of a computer.

The JLG DaVinciGO app is free to download and install via the App Store or Google Play.