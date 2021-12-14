Vermeer MV Solutions celebrated the grand opening of its new 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Piedmont, South Carolina, with a ribbon-cutting event.

Vermeer MV Solutions has opened a new manufacturing facility in Piedmont, South Carolina for the company’s vacuum excavation equipment and technology.

The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate Vermeer Corporation’s investment to keep more than 150 manufacturing jobs in South Carolina in support of the growing Vermeer MV Solutions business and vacuum excavation industry.

Vermeer Corporation formed Vermeer MV Solutions after the purchase of McLaughlin, a South Carolina-based drill tooling and vacuum excavation manufacturer, in 2017 and Vac-Tron, a Florida-based vacuum excavation manufacturer, in 2018. Vermeer says the acquisition and integration of the two companies built on the Vermeer strategy provides a comprehensive suite of vacuum excavation technology, equipment, training and support to the growing underground utility and soft-dig markets.

"Thank you to the team members that are going to work in this facility for many years to come, designing, building and supporting the incredible equipment that's going to come out of this facility,” says Vermeer President and CEO Jason Andringa. “We're excited to see what you will do with this facility.”

This 130,000-square-foot manufacturing workspace sits on 43 acres and features air-conditioned break rooms, conditioned air on the factory floor and a market offering healthy break options for all team members. The new location also has the option to expand the footprint even farther with future growth.

"The Vermeer MV Solutions team everyday here and in Florida come to work and lead the market in vacuum excavation,” says Doug Hundt, Vermeer president, industrial solutions. “We anticipate a lot of volume through this facility, and it will become Vermeer’s center of excellence for truck vac excavation."