The world’s largest gold mining company, Newmont Corporation, has announced a strategic alliance agreement with Caterpillar to create an automated, zero-emissions mining system. The agreement will enable Newmont to reach its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 30% by 2030, with the ultimate goal of being net-zero carbon by 2050.

Caterpillar’s role will be the rapid deployment of an all-electric autonomous haulage fleet with an initial investment from Newmont of $100 million. This includes the development of its first battery electric zero-emissions underground truck to be deployed at the Tanami mine in Northern Territory, Australia, by 2026. The deployment will include a fleet of up to 10 electric underground haul trucks, supported by Caterpillar’s advanced electrification and infrastructure system. Cat’s system will include first-of-a-kind battery electric haulage technology for underground mining in 2024, the introduction of battery autonomous technology in 2025, with full deployment in 2026.

In addition to the Tanami mine, Newmont’s preliminary investment will be directed toward its mining infrastructure and haulage fleets at the company’s Cripple Creek and Victor (CC&V) mine in Colorado. The goals include the introduction of an automated haulage fleet of up to 16 vehicles at CC&V through 2023, with a transition to haulage fleet electrification and implementation of Caterpillar’s advanced electrification and infrastructure system with delivery of a test fleet in 2026. The programs will enable both companies to validate Cat’s battery technology in the years prior to full production of autonomous electric haulage equipment.

Newmont will also support Caterpillar’s validation of evolving features and functionality within the MineStar suite to be deployed across Newmont’s surface and underground assets globally. This deployment facilitates centralized production and asset management.

Together, Newmont and Caterpillar plan to test and develop equipment, infrastructure, technologies and processes to transform both surface and underground mining, focusing on safety, automation, decarbonization, optimization, data and asset management across Newmont’s global operations. Leveraging Newmont’s scale and operational capabilities, the company says the alliance sets the stage for the rapid development and deployment of the technologies, to improve safety, productivity and energy efficiency across the mining industry.