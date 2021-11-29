Dynapac Tests Electric Tandem Asphalt Compactor with Skanska (Video)

Me Photo
Don McLoud
Nov 29, 2021
Dynapac test CC900 e electric asphalt compactor
Dynapac's CC900 e electric tandem vibratory compactor is based on the company's diesel-powered CC900 and is being field tested by Skanska.
Dynapac

Dynapac has been field testing an all-electric tandem vibratory compactor with multinational construction company Skanska.

The new CC900 e asphalt roller has moved out of the concept phase and into field testing in southern Sweden with Skanska. A video below shows the CC900 e in action:


The electric compactor delivers the same linear load, amplitude, frequency and travel speed as the 24-horsepower diesel-powered CC900, but releases no emissions, Dynapac says. It is designed for small roads, parking areas and paths and is geared toward utility contractors and rental fleets.

The electric model features a drum width of 35 to 39 inches and weighs 1.6 tons.

Centrifugal force is 3,800 pounds and static linear load is (front/rear) 46/53 pounds per inch. Nominal amplitude is .016 inches and vibration frequency is 4,200 vibrations per minute. It travels up to 6 mph.

Dynapac has been working on the design of the CC900 e for more than two years with a 20-member research and development team. The field testing has determined that the battery system can withstand the roller’s vibration, the company says.

“We have seen electric and battery power being applied to mini excavators, skid steer loaders, access equipment and site dumpers. And these have been widely welcomed by forward thinking and environmentally aware rental fleet operators and contractors,” says Fredrik Åkesson, Dynapac product portfolio manager. “The only thing missing has been an electric-powered tandem vibratory roller to run alongside these other zero emissions machines. With the development of the CC900 e, Dynapac has taken a massive technological step.”

Skanska has reviewed specifications and prototype machines of the electric roller throughout the testing process. Initially, Dynapac says, the CC900 e will be produced in limited edition.

Dynapac is also field testing a CC1000 e electric roller with European equipment rental company LOXAM. The diesel CC1000 has a compaction width of 39 inches and a max operating mass of 3,700 pounds.

BOMAG has also been working on an electric roller. It introduced the concept electric BW120 AD-5 E tandem compactor at ConExpo in 2020. BOMAG and Dynapac are both subsidiaries of the Fayat Group.

 

 

