Product Roundup: Komatsu harvester and forwarder feature ground-gripping traction

Tom Jackson
Dec 3, 2021
Komatsu 931XC-3 wheeled harvester
Komatsu’s Comfort Bogie axles on the 931XC-3 harvester keep tires firmly planted on uneven terrain for better traction and a smoother ride.
There is probably no tougher environment for equipment than forestry, and Komatsu’s two new purpose-built machines, the 931XC-3 harvester and 855-3 forwarder, are made to stand up to these gnarly conditions.

Designed for maneuverability in everything from thinning operations to felling big timber, the 931XC-3 harvester balances power, torque and fuel economy to optimize low-speed operation with a high torque backup when needed. The machine’s eight-wheel-drive traction and smooth ride come courtesy of what Komatsu calls its “Comfort Bogie” drive system. The bogies oscillate to keep tires on the ground, following the terrain closely while maintaining a high clearance. Additionally, a fixed rear-axle design reduces rear ground pressure.

The harvester’s automatic cab/crane leveling system keeps your operator in the best possible position to work comfortably throughout the day. An automotive-quality cab features heated and cooled meal storage, a big front window for visibility, an ergonomic seat and climate control.

Komatsu 855-3 forwarderDesigned with a high departure angle for climbing obstacles, the Komatsu 855-3 forwarder offers an optional blade for stump removal.KomatsuThe 14-metric-ton Komatsu 855-3 forwarder also operates on Komatsu Comfort Bogie axles with a high portal offset and V-shaped frame for ground clearance. For ground or stump leveling, an optional heavy-duty stacked blade is available. Mounted with a high angle of departure for climbing obstacles, there’s no interference between blade, battery boxes or hood guard. Operators can monitor and control everything from the engine and crane to the transmission and service ladders with the MaxiXT system. And operator-specific controls can be fine-tuned to achieve the finesse and speed each operator prefers.

AUSA has announced the global launch of its AUSAnow fleet manager.Keep tabs on your AUSA machines with cloud-based monitoring.AUSANew software gives customers telematics info for AUSA vehicles

AUSA has announced the global launch of its AUSAnow fleet manager, an online fleet control solution. With this new digital service, AUSA is offering its customers a product to improve their efficiency and profitability by monitoring their machines with mobile phones or computers.

The new software communicates real-time information about maintenance requirements, technical and performance issues and any unexpected movement of machines.

Machine information is stored in the cloud, so AUSAnow can be accessed anywhere you can connect to the internet. The new system will allow users to view and create their own personalized charts, obtain in-depth information about the operation of their machines and make decisions that are based on detailed information.

Mecalac 156MRailMecalac 156MRailMecalacMecalac debuts new MRail-Series, a dedicated line of machines for the rail industry

Purpose-built for right-of-way maintenance or the construction of new tracks, Mecalac’s four new MRail-Series machines offer advanced safety features and performance tailored to meet the requirements and track sizes of public and private railways, light rail and subway networks.

The two tracked models, 106MRail and 136MRail, are based on the MCR crawler skid excavator concept. The 10-ton 106MRail can travel up to 6.2 mph on ground and 14.3 mph on rails. The 13-ton 136MRail offers ground speeds up to 5.6 mph and rail speeds as high as 12.4 mph.  

Both models offer 360-degree rotation. Optional rear and side cameras provide extra safety, visibility and precision when working in-between tracks, in tunnels or confined spaces.

Based on the MWR wheeled excavator, the 156MRail and 216MRail models provide solutions tailored to rail networks, different track sizes and available workspace. The 156MRail is ideal for users looking for a machine to work on subways or private tracks without the expensive features required by rail regulations. The 156MRail’s compact design provides good visibility for work in hard-to-reach places. It boasts travel speeds up to 21 mph on the ground and 18.6 mph on rails.

Built for the toughest rail jobs, the 216MRail model brings agility and maneuverability to users looking to complete projects on national and urban railways. With the greatest boom reach of the MRail models, the 216MRail can reach up to 24 feet 7 inches. It travels at speeds up to 18.5 mph on both ground and rails.

GPS Trackit's GL500MG protects unpowered assets including construction equipment.The hidden installation and a tamper-proof design of GPS Trackit’s monitoring system enables you to keep tabs on unpowered equipment.GPS TrackitStop trailer theft with GPS Trackit monitoring

According to the International Risk Management Institute, only 10 to 15 percent of stolen equipment is ever recovered. One solution is GPS-enabled electronic monitoring. The recently announced GL500MG tracker from GPS Trackit monitors truck trailers and cargo to deter theft and assist in asset recovery.

GPS Trackit's GL500MG protects unpowered assets including construction equipment, freight trailers, flatbed trailers, freight containers, generators, tool storage boxes, and recreational equipment.

The device features a five-year, onboard battery and durable housing to help construction companies, carriers and trucking companies locate and control their trailers around the clock. Geofences provide alerts whenever an asset leaves a pre-set area. A user update button immediately shares the GL500MG’s GPS coordinates to help you and law enforcement find the stolen asset.

