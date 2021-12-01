Caterpillar has introduced several service programs designed to keep you up and running.

In these days of parts scarcity and increased project demands, Cat has two service offers that might catch your attention.

Within Cat's Customer Value Agreements (CVA) is a new feature Cat is calling a "Services Commitment Program." Introduced in July in the U.S. (Canadian customers will see it in January), the program has two components: a parts availability commitment and service response time commitment. These are available on machines less than 10 years old that are covered by a new or renewed CVA.

Parts availability: Cat guarantees maintenance and common repair parts will be available to CVA customers when they need them. If a maintenance part is not available by the end of the next business day — or Cat can't get it to you — Cat will credit you up to $1,000 for the amount of the unavailable parts. For common repair parts on dealer-performed service, the $1,000 credit applies at the end of the second business day.

Service response time: This ensures that you will have priority appointment scheduling, getting the next available slot in the dealer's shop. Diagnostics are run before the machine comes in or the technician arrives, and the customer receives progress updates as their machine is serviced.

"Customers continue to choose CVAs in record numbers," says Marcy Bytner, Cat marketing consultant. "In fact, 60% of our construction industry machines are sold with CVA, and 45% of those customers choose to renew."

Self-service options

CaterpillarManaging most of your own repairs? Cat's new Self-Service Options (SSO) offering is aimed at you.

"Typically a customer has to do all the research on a repair and sometimes guess as to what parts are needed," says Mike Hernandez, Cat program manager. "SSOs take out the guesswork and make the repair process easier and more convenient."

Working at your direction on what repair you want to make, Cat will put together an SSO package that includes the parts, instructions and recommended tooling to complete the specific work on more than 300 models. Repairs covered include minor engine bolt-ons, service brakes for drivetrains, replacing batteries and alternators, hydraulics and implement controls. The service instructions are available in 10 different languages.

"This is not a traditional kit, which is typically a fixed quantity of parts in box sitting on the shelf," Hernandez says. Instead, each SSO can be customized to include only the parts and tooling you need to complete the repair by yourself. Customers can then complete the repair in-house and on their own schedule.

SSOs can be ordered online at Cat's parts store or by contacting your local Cat dealer. The dealer fills the order, and if questions arise during the repair, your service tech can receive additional support from the dealer. "Customers are not alone in the repair journey," Hernandez says.

Cat is concentrating on its small and compact equipment first with this program. Machines include compact track loaders, skid steers, compact wheel loaders, backhoes, compact excavators, small wheel loaders and dozers and telehandlers. As new machines are introduced, new Cat SSO packages will be developed.







