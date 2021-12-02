With JCB’s 100 percent battery electric telehandler, you can work indoors or in any zero-emissions environment and lower your carbon footprint as a bonus.

JCB has unveiled the 505-20E, a fully electric version of its Loadall telehandler. The new zero-emissions machine has a lift capacity of 5,250 pounds and 20 feet of lift height.

Dual electric motors power the machine, one for the driveline and the other for the hydraulic system. The 30-horsepower hydraulic system pushes a fixed displacement gear pump that delivers 21 gallons of flow per minute maximum.

The 96-volt lithium-ion battery holds enough charge to work for a full shift. Charging options include on- and off-board rapid charging. The 110-volt/16-amp on-board charger can fill the battery in 8 to 10 hours, and a 220-volt on-board charger is available as an option. JCB also offers a universal charger that can be used for a rapid top-up in as little as one hour.

The emissions-free operation of the JCB 505-20E is not only an environmental plus, it enables you to use the machine indoors, where diesel exhaust would be problematic. The battery power also drops noise levels dramatically — from an in-cab level of 92.2 decibels to just 66.7 decibels — less volume than a vacuum cleaner. To keep crews safe around this quieter machine, a white-noise reversing alarm is standard equipment. It is available in cab or canopy configurations.

At 5,250 pounds, the 505-20E is slightly lighter than its diesel counterpart, but the dimensions are the same: 12-foot 1-inch outside turn radius and an overall height of 6 feet 2 inches. Cycle times are likewise the same with no loss of performance, and it can be used with forks, a range of buckets and other JCB Loadall attachments.