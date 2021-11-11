A portion of the proceeds from every rental of the “Tele-Hero” Genie GTH-1056 will support Welcome Home Inc. and Hire Heroes USA.

EquipmentShare’s Genie GTH-1056 donning an American flag and military fatigue wrap is more than just a patriotic tribute to veterans and service members. Nicknamed “Tele-Hero”, 10 percent of the telehandler’s rental proceeds will be donated to Welcome Home Inc. and Hire Heroes USA, organizations that help veterans find safe housing and employment resources.

EquipmentShare expects to donate more than $3,400 annually from Tele-Hero’s rental proceeds alone. The initiative is part of the company’s broader philanthropic mission and workforce development initiatives that include supporting and hiring those who wore the uniform.

“I and the rest of the Genie team take great pride in supporting our customers and equipment rental partners with quality equipment that achieves their business goals,” says Genie president Simon Meester. “We are especially proud when it supports a deserving cause like honoring our veterans, and we are honored that EquipmentShare selected the GTH-1056 for its Tele-Hero initiative.”

“We hope that the Tele-Hero demonstrates our commitment to veterans and serves as a call to action for more employers to open their doors and offer fulfilling work to our heroes,” says EquipmentShare CEO and co-founder Jabbok Schlacks.

During the unveiling, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mark Ayers was present to accept a full-time position at EquipmentShare’s Tyler, Texas, branch. Ayers worked with Hiring Our Heroes and the Department of Defense’s Skillbridge program to be placed in an internship with EquipmentShare during the final months of his active duty military service.

EquipmentShare is currently developing its own workforce development programs to encourage veterans and service members to explore employment opportunities in the equipment and construction industries.