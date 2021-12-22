Manitou launched its tallest articulated boom lift for North America last year, and now the company has rolled out an all-electric version.

The new ATJ60E runs on lead-acid batteries, instead of the 42.9-horsepower diesel engine in its ATJ60 articulated boom work platform.

With far fewer components than a machine powered by an internal combustion engine, the electric-drive ATJ60E substantially reduces maintenance costs, the company says.

Two asynchronous, maintenance-free motors drive the ATJ60E. An integral charger is located on the turret, and the machine recharges on a standard 230-volt plug. Manitou said it chose lead-acid batteries due to their low replacement cost and recyclability. According to the company, the batteries can be cycled and recharged up to 1,500 times.

The ATJ60E offers a basket capacity of 507 pounds, a working height of 65 feet 7 inches and a platform height of 59 feet 7 inches. Up-and-over reach measures 26 feet 3 inches.

It comes with solid, non-marking tires and weighs 15,653 pounds. The axles offer a maximum tilt of 4 degrees longitudinally and laterally. High ground clearance, four-wheel drive and the active oscillating axle enable stability off road and over uneven terrain.

In the front of the basket, a large color monitor displays information. Basket-overload and tilt sensors provide audible and visual warnings when operators push the machine past safe operating parameters. The monitor also gives the operator a reading on how much time is left on the battery. A one-point slinging design without a spreader bar makes loading and transport faster and easier, the company says.

The galvanized finish on the basket resists rust, while the removable mesh floor adds visibility beneath the operator. Easy access to hydraulic cables, hoses and batteries and to centralized fill ports further reduce routine maintenance.