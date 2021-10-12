Prinoth has purchased 100 percent of the capital stock of Jarraff Industries, a Minnesota-based manufacturer of right-of-way maintenance equipment. The acquisition will further increase Prinoth’s presence in the U.S. and expand its offering in the specialized off-road equipment segment. The agreement was effective October 1.

“I am very proud of the legacy we have established and nurtured over the past 42 years,” said Heidi Boyum, president, Jarraff Industries. As a family-run and -owned business, I view today’s transaction as an opportunity to ensure that the business, customers, employees, and the community we are in continue growing while joining an even larger family.”

Boyum will continue to work as a strategic advisor to Jarraff Industries and PRINOTH. Jarraff’s COO Steve VanRoekel will remain as the Chief Operating Officer.

Prinoth Group President Klaus Tonhäuser said Prinoth was interested in Jarraff’s products for utilities right of way and maintenance, a segment that is in high demand.

“Jarraff’s specialized product portfolio and strong presence in these critical market segments will provide our customers access to industry-leading products backed by our brand, distribution, and manufacturing experience,” Tonhäuser said in a news release.

PRINOTH is a manufacturer of snow groomers, tracked vehicles and vegetation management vehicles and equipment.