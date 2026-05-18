Editor's Note: This report was updated May 18, 2026, with a response from John Deere.)

A little over a month after settling a “right-to-repair” class-action lawsuit for $99 million over its agricultural equipment, John Deere now faces a new class-action suit concerning its construction machines.

On May 14, a landscaping contractor filed suit against Deere & Company in U.S. District Court in Illinois, alleging violations of antitrust law for repairs of and parts for its construction and forestry equipment.

The suit brought by Christy Webber & Company “on behalf of itself and others so situated” alleges similar complaints to those filed for years against Deere & Company by farmers. For the most part, the construction equipment industry has not faced the same controversy and legal battles. The lawsuit follows a class-action suit that Deere settled April 6 with farmers for $99 million for alleged lack of access to the company’s diagnostic tools and other repair resources outside of its ag dealer network.

Christy Webber, a commercial, municipal and residential landscaping service based in Chicago, alleges the same situation occurs for owners of construction and forestry equipment.

“Deere C&F equipment owners face the same lock-in, delays, overcharges, and loss of repair choice that has drawn judicial, regulatory, and public ire in the agriculture segment,” the lawsuit says. “Antitrust enforcement has exposed Deere’s scheme, but has not remedied the harm suffered by Deere C&F equipment owners. This lawsuit seeks to change that.”

Webber has bought or leased about 50 pieces of Deere equipment, including wheel loaders, compact track loaders, excavators and skid steers, according to the lawsuit.

Webber has in-house mechanics who have not been able to perform repairs beyond simple mechanical issues because it has been denied access to Deere’s “Fully Functional Tool,” which only its dealers have access, the suit alleges.

The result has led to costlier and slower repairs and parts at “inflated prices,” the complaint says.

“If Christy Webber had access to a Fully Functional Tool, it would have spent less money and time diagnosing and performing the repair and purchasing replacement parts.”

Webber's lawsuit seeks relief and triple damages under the Sherman Antitrust Act, as well as all legal expenses and a jury trial.

Deere released the following statement when asked for comment on the lawsuit:

We are aware of a civil lawsuit that was filed on Thursday and are in the process of reviewing the complaint.

Once we have had an opportunity to assess the filing, we will provide additional information as appropriate.

John Deere has long supported our customers’ ability to maintain and repair their equipment. We remain committed to offering tools, resources, and solutions that help customers keep their machines running safely, reliably, and efficiently.

In settling its suit with farmers, Deere denied any wrongdoing. Along with the dollar amount, Deere agreed to provide owners, lessors and independent repair shops with the digital tools required for maintenance, diagnosis and repair of Deere large agricultural equipment.

The farmers’ settlement received preliminary court approval today, with a deadline of filing claim forms of October 12 and a fairness hearing set for October 29.

The April settlement affects owners of large agricultural equipment serviced at Deere dealerships between January 20, 2018, and the date the settlement is approved.

The Webber lawsuit seeks a class of equipment owners that purchased restricted Deere construction and forestry repairs or parts for restricted repairs from May 14, 2022, to the present.

The suit was filed by attorney Shannon M. McNulty of Clifford Law Offices in Chicago.