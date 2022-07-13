Nominations Open for 2023 Contractor of the Year award: Finalists Win a Trip to CONEXPO-CON/AGG

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 13, 2022
Nominations are open for Equipment World’s 2023 Contractor of the Year awards program.

During the event, twelve finalists and their guests will receive a four-day expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas’ Wynn resort to participate in networking, an industry roundtable discussion and an awards banquet, where each finalist will be honored and the 2023 Contractor of the Year will be named.

In addition, finalists will receive tickets to CONEXPO-CON/AGG, North America’s largest construction trade show, and a VIP tour of the Caterpillar booth. CONEXPO-CON/AGG takes place March 14 – 18, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

To access the Contractor of the Year application, click here.

The program, now in its 23rd year, is designed to honor contractors who have excelled in their local markets by displaying the highest standards of business acumen, equipment management expertise, attention to safety and community involvement.

Contractors who meet the following qualifications are invited to enter:

  • Have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million
  • Have at least 10 years of construction company ownership experience
  • Have a proven, excellent safety record
  • Own at least five ride-on construction machines
  • Be able to represent the construction industry in a positive way

The deadline for applying for the 2023 contest is September 23. Applicants can either be self-nominated or nominated by others. Applicants have the choice of filling out an online form, or downloading a form to fill out at their leisure.

The Contractor of the Year program has been sponsored by Caterpillar since its inception in 2000. The winner and each finalist will be featured on the Equipment World website.

To get a taste of the Contractor of the Year event, check out this article and video that celebrates the naming of our 2022 Contractor of the Year, Marcia and Arvid Veidmark III of SSC Underground, Phoenix, Arizona.

The first 50 contractors to submit a completed application will receive a Cat hat, courtesy of Caterpillar. To apply, click here.

For more information about the program, visit www.equipmentworld.com/contractor-of-the-year.  

