Contractor of the Year finalists share business insights with their cohorts during two roundtable discussions.

Equipment World has named the 12 finalists of its 2022 Contractor of the Year program.

The contest, now in its 22nd year, recognizes contractors who display the highest standards of business acumen, equipment management expertise, attention to safety and community involvement.

Each finalist will receive an expense-paid trip to Las Vegas in March, staying at the Wynn Las Vegas resort. During the event, finalists will participate in two roundtables and attend an awards banquet, where the 2022 Contractor of the Year will be announced.

In addition, each finalist will be featured in a profile on the Equipment World site. The Equipment World Contractor of the Year program has been sponsored by Caterpillar since its inception.

In alphabetical order by company name, here are the 12 finalists, along with some of the comments Equipment World editors received from their references:

1. Barbara Jeter & Brandon Jeter, Allied Paving Company, Garden Grove, California: “They are extremely responsive. If you have an urgent matter or if you're requiring information, they are a company that always has their phone open or a quick email response and is never willing to shy away.”

2. Todd Bennick, Bennick Enterprises LLC, Nebo, North Carolina: “We have had many obstacles to juggle, like any construction project has. Bennick has worked tirelessly to make us, the general contractor, and the overall project team happy with the end product.”

3. William Johnson, Enywhey Services, Williston, North Dakota: “This is one of those companies that you can call out for whatever job you need and not only will they get it done, they will get it done in an efficient and timely manner. This company is a company I trust to get the job done, and it is done right every time.”

4. John Evans, H.W. Tucker Company Inc., Little Rock, Arkansas: “H.W. Tucker is so good they pick their customers. They have outstanding equipment for labor savings and productivity, and the team is service-oriented. Any problem I have ever had was handled immediately.”

5. Thomas Iacoboni, Iacoboni Site Specialists Inc., Rosedale, Maryland: “If the work needed to be done, Tom just did it. If it’s a substantial add, he consults me on it. We have a good handshake agreement. We trust them to honor their word.”

6. Jason Rahn & Nicole Rahn, The McGraley Company, Springfield, Georgia: “McGraley always comes through for us. They often go above and beyond to do things outside the contract. They want to do a good job and have a good reputation. It’s not all about the money for them.”

7. Alyson Fowler & Jeff Fowler, Pilot Rock Excavation Inc., Central Point, Oregon: “They’re not cutthroat or out to beat you down. They’re a local company and recognize us as a local company and the benefits of doing business together.”

8. Darian Houssain, Pro Lawn Care and Landscaping, Richmond, Indiana: “Though he is always busy, he does what he says and gets things done in a safe, reliable manner. He has made his company a well-respected part of our area.”

9. Marcia Veidmark & Arvid L. Veidmark III, SSC Underground, Phoenix, Arizona: “SSC is a good example of a company that has established themselves as a leader in the field. They evaluate and manage the risk associated with their unique niche and highly value building relationships at all levels to operate fairly and efficiently.”

10. Missy Scherber & Trevor Scherber, T. Scherber Demolition & Excavating, Rogers, Minnesota: “Nothing that comes to Missy is taken for granted, and with every win she shares the accolades with those that impacted the win. Missy wants to continually make a difference, not just selfishly for her business, but for her community, be it colleagues, women, people of color and her clients.”

11. Stacey Tompkins, Tompkins Excavating, Putnam Valley, New York: “I was always impressed by the pace and production that they are able to maintain with the work they do, all while being professional and personable. That’s hard to find in any business.”

12. Lynn Watson & Eric Watson, Watson Excavating Inc., Turbotville, Pennsylvania: “We have been thoroughly impressed with Watson. They have made suggestions on how to improve the site construction and have gone out of their way to not only do what they said but make things better.”