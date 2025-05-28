Morgan Olson Launches Kestrel Work Truck for Jeep Gladiator

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 28, 2025
Morgan Olson Kestrel[6][3][2]
Morgan Olson

Morgan Olson has rolled out its all-new Kestrel work truck, a smaller, more fuel-efficient alternative to its step vans for delivery and service applications.

Mounted on a single-cab Jeep Gladiator with a high-strength steel chassis, the work truck offers maneuverability and durability for rural and off-road access. Morgan Olson says several configuration options are available, including left- and right-hand drive and four-wheel drive.

The aluminum service box is customizable based on customer needs and can be designed to accommodate any segment.

According to Jeep, the Gladiator Sport model is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 gas engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It gets 17 miles per gallon city and 22 miles per gallon highway.

The truck comes with all the automotive cab comforts and safety features of the Jeep Gladiator platform it is based on. Interior features include a six-way direction control driver seat, voice-activated audio control and a 12.3-inch command center touchscreen with the Uconnect 5 navigation system, Bluetooth, USB ports and SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite radio. Safety features include predictive advanced brake assist, stability control with anti-rollover and forward collision warning plus mitigation.

“Safety and serviceability were among our top priorities in developing the Kestrel,” said Joe Rudolph, vice president of sales and marketing at Morgan Olson. “These latest technologies are supported by an existing service network.”

While final weights and payload are still being determined, Morgan Olson estimates the Kestrel Work Truck will have a usable payload of 1,700 pounds. Jeep lists the 4x4 Sport model's payload capacity as 1,725 pounds.

Production is expected to begin in early 2026, according to a social media post from the manufacturer.

