Seppi M's Max 50 le Remote-Control Tracked Carrier Clears Slopes Up to 55 Degrees

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 7, 2023
Seppi M Max 50 le tracked carrier
Seppi M

Clear hard-to-reach areas and grades up to 55 degrees with the new Max 50 le remote-controlled crawler carrier from Seppi M.

The Max 50 le can tear through wood and brush up to 5.9 inches in diameter when paired with Seppi M’s Microforst rc radio-controlled forestry mulcher. A stone/soil crusher, the Microsoil rc, or a flail mulcher for grass and light brush will be released in the future, the company says.

[Watch it in action in the video at the end of this article.]

An operator can control the carrier from up to 525 feet with its remote control. The controller also displays critical machine data, including fuel, rpm and speed.

The 49-horsepower Perkins 3-cylinder turbo diesel engine and separate four-pump hydraulic system ensure control of the track and tools in all conditions, the company says. For optimal stability, the tracks can be extended by 9.8 inches on each side for a total width of 71 inches.

Self-tensioning automatically adjusts the individual track tensions based on ground conditions to prevent the tracks from slipping or breaking. The large surface area and high-profile tracks also help maintain grip on slopes.

Available in a 49- or 61-inch working width, the Microforst rc mulching head is made of AR400 wear-resistant steel, tungsten-carbide-tipped hammers. Seppi M says the exposed rotor design works in tandem with counter-cutters to produce a consistent mulching result.

Optional features include biodegradable oil, tracks with spikes and a winch for vehicle recovery.

Check out Seppi M’s video of the Max 50 le in action below:

Related Stories
Komatsu's PC210LCE electric excavator filling truck
Excavators
Komatsu Unveils Electric 20-Metric-Ton Excavator
Sullair E1035H Electric portable compressor
Construction Equipment
Sullair Releases Next-Generation E1035H Electric Portable Compressor
John Deere 85 P-Tier excavator in action
Excavators
John Deere Adds 85 P-Tier and 510 P-Tier Excavators to Lineup
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 64a819c648a23
The Dirt
“A Sweet Work Truck” – Review of 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty
On The Dirt, host Bryan Furnace puts the new pickup through some heavy off-road action to find out if it's the right truck for contractors.
Komatsu's PC210LCE electric excavator filling truck
Excavators
Komatsu Unveils Electric 20-Metric-Ton Excavator
John Deere 85 P-Tier excavator in action
Excavators
John Deere Adds 85 P-Tier and 510 P-Tier Excavators to Lineup
white 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck hauling John Deere tractor
Pickups
Test Drive: 2024 Chevy Silverado Electric Work Truck
Steelwrist Tiltrotator review episode 125 the dirt
The Dirt
“This Thing is Just Unreal” – Review of X12 Steelwrist Tiltrotator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All