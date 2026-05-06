Editor's Note: This article was updated on May 5, 2026, to reflect current market conditions.

Depending on what part of the country you live in, it will cost you upwards of $500 to fuel up a midsize excavator these days.

As of May 5, diesel nationwide, on average, costs $5.65 a gallon. That’s a 60% increase from just a year ago, according to AAA.

Between seasonal demand, geopolitical tensions with Iran and the upcoming hurricane season, which can shut down refineries, many economists predict that fuel prices could remain elevated throughout the summer.

Small tweaks to the way you operate and maintain your construction equipment can help preserve fuel and add up to big savings. Steve Nendick, marketing communications director for Cummins, shares tips to minimize fuel consumption and reduce CO2 emissions:

Follow proper maintenance schedules: Following the recommended maintenance schedules is critical in ensuring that the equipment gives optimum performance. Poorly maintained machines will use more fuel for the same amount of work than a well maintained one. Preventive maintenance saves fuel costs and major repairs in the long term, maximizing the productivity and life of the engine.

Use the right fuel and oil: Follow the OEM’s recommendations for the correct fluids. Keeping them at the required levels will ensure the performance of the machine stays within specification. Additional checks on tire air pressure and air filter cleanliness are also important for optimal fuel efficiency.